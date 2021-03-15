Both girls and boys tennis teams picked up a competitive region win against Elbert this past week. The girls won 5-0, and the boys won 4-1.
Once again, seniors Chloe Smith and Addison Hoard had dominating performances at one and three singles with scores of (6,1), (6,0), and (6,0), (6,0). Freshman Addison Hoard also got a varsity win in her match.
In doubles, Amber Morris/ Aspen Davis and Channing Boswell/ Abbey Bonds remained in the winner's circle and helped the team sweep the Blue Devils.
On the boy's side, Ronnie Jones and Martin Suggsboys secured wins for the singles match. Chase Hatcher/Sean Presley and Luke Edwards/Conner McCall secured wins in boys doubles.
Coach Natasha Savage commented, "Elbert is a very talented team. Our kids played with confidence and were able to bring home the win."
She added that the boys had to battle for the win.
"Ronnie Jones showed great resiliency and won in his third set," she said. "Martin Suggs also played tough. Luke Edwards and Conner McCall went into a game tie break to win in two sets."
