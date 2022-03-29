Less than two years after its grand opening, Victor Lord Park is already due for some upgrades as the needs of a rapidly growing community is ever-changing.
According to parks and recreation director Dan Magee, the park could "use some more acreage," as it prepares to accommodate for a new lacrosse league.
As of today, the park's biggest attraction is its three fields used interchangeably for soccer and football. One of the three fields are covered in synthetic turf and all three consist of a press box, bleachers and restrooms.
One of Magee's plans is to get all three fields covered in synthetic turf. Since one of the fields is situated in a floodplain, after it rains the fields aren't safe to play on for several days, which wouldn't be an issue with synthetic turf, he explained.
Despite its stormwater issues, many tournaments are played at Victor Lord Park, which draws teams from all corners of the United States to Winder. According to Magee, during tournaments, "every parking space is packed."
Another feature that attracts people to use the park is its tennis courts, which have recently been expanded from six to eight.
The tennis courts host youth tournaments from all across Georgia and will soon host adult tournaments as well, said Magee.
"Tennis is lifetime sport," he said.
The park also features an indoor basketball court, which is used seasonally for pickle ball, a popular game among senior citizens.
Magee said the gym floor is scheduled to be repainted this summer to include permanent lines for pickleball tournaments of up to 16 players.
"It's very social," Magee said about the latest craze among the active senior citizens throughout the area.
"If tennis is getting tough on your knees, ankles and elbows," Magee said pickleball could be a great alternative. "It's a great way to get some cardio in," he added.
Victor Lord Park is also used by adult softball leagues and plans are in the works for volleyball as well.
Outside of athletic leagues from youth to senior citizens, the park also touts a popular dog park, which separates small dogs from larger dogs so everyone feels comfortable using the facility.
Future plans for the park include a one-mile walking track that will feature a butterfly garden with the main goal to appeal to citizens of all ages.
There are also programs available to preschool-aged children, said Magee.
"We want the kids to play here first," he said. "I'll go to a high school game and I'll see kids who played here five years ago."
According to Magee, the school system and the parks department work closely and have a good working relationship, which "not every county does."
With limited facilities on both behalf of both the schools and parks systems, "neither one of us could run programs without the other," he said.
To get involved with current programs, visit barrowga.org/recreation or find Victor Lord Park on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, where Magee encourages the community to provide their feedback on the parks in order to better serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.