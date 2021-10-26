There was another dismantling of an opponent, then the celebration began. Players doused head coach Josh Callicutt with ice water and players, cheerleaders, friends, family gathered as the championship trophy was hoisted high — the Madison County Middle School Mustangs were area champions.
The team roared through its 2021 schedule with a potent running attack and stout defense, going 8-0 and knocking off Franklin County, 28-0, in Thursday’s championship game in Danielsville. The Mustangs averaged 30.3 points per game while giving up just 9.2 yards an outing.
Star running back Matthew Strickland again paced the Mustangs Thursday, running for 126 yards on nine carries and two scores in the championship game. The eighth grader finished the year with 1,000 all-purpose yards, including 983 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on just 53 carries, a whopping 18.5 yards per carry.
“The championship means to win for your brother and to bring a trophy back to Madison County,” said Strickland. “We may not have been 100 percent perfect, but we corrected ourselves through practice, even in the pouring rain. That's how you go undefeated.”
Eighth grade offensive tackle Blake Akins said the season was special.
“Football means a lot to me but this season I met new friends, learned a new position I’ve never played, and had an amazing time,” he said. “I want to make MC football as fun and best it can be. I had an amazing year!”
Eighth grade center Jasiah Toole agreed.
“I was very happy,” he said. “History was made by our team. Hard work, dedication and obedience will always payoff!”
Callicutt said coaches could see something special in the group early on.
“We started with this group in April just weight training,” he said. “As each month passed, we as a coaching staff could see the potential in this group. We had challenges along the way of every kind, and these boys pushed through together. I will say this about these boys, they will work hard during the week, but when it comes game time...they kick it into another gear of focus and execution.”
Callicutt was an assistant coach during the Mustangs’ last championship.
“Those boys went on to make Madison County High School Football history,” he said. “My hope is that this group sticks together and does even more for this program in the coming years.”
Seventh grade linebacker Garret Smith said the title was a result of a lot of sweat and effort.
“Winning the championship just shows how much work we put in throughout the year and came together as a team,” he said. “I hope we continue to win and succeed as a program in the future.”
Seventh-grade quarterback Mead McGinnis said he feels honored “to be part of such a talented team.”
“I’m humbled that I was able to win a game of that caliber, and I want to thank all my coaches and teammates,” he said. “In the future I would like to think with such a strong group of players we could bring home a few more for our school and this community.”
Strickland broke the game open for the Mustangs early in the second half with scoring runs of 60 and 49 yards.
But other Mustangs helped the squad rush for 287 yards in the championship game, including DesShun Brown, who had 59 yards on five carries; Braelon Curry, who had 47 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries; and Brayden Clark, who had 26 yards and a two-point conversion on five carries.
Meanwhile, the Mustang defense stifled the Cubs, giving up just 136 total yards in the shutout. Defensive end Jacob Hunsinger led the team with five tackles, two for a loss and a blocked punt. Free safety Cason Hillsman had four tackles and three crucial pass breakups. JT Fowler had five tackles and returned a fumble 25 yards. DeShun Brown blocked a punt, which was recovered for a touchdown by Bradley Wallace. Luke Hill recovered an onside kick.
Madison County finished with 2,300 total yards on the year, with all but 20 coming on the ground. The Mustangs had 33 touchdowns, a 62-percent third-down conversion rate and only turned the ball over four times in eight games. The defense allowed just 981 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, while forcing 14 turnovers and racking up nine sacks.
The team was paced by Strickland’s 1,000 yards in 2021. Meanwhile, DeShun Brown had 380 yards and six touchdowns on 32 carries. Braelon Curry had 259 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries. Trynton Latimore, who was injured in the second game, had 151 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. And quarterback Brayden Clark had 150 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries.
On defense, linebacker Bradley Wallace had 29 tackles, 14 solo, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. Defensive end Jacob Hunsinger also had 29 tackles, including 16 solo and one sack. Linebacker Garret Smith had 28 tackles, 13 solo and two sacks. JT Fowler had 27 tackles, nine solo and a fumble recovery. Linebacker Maxwell Miller had 27 tackles, 14 solo, one interception and one forced fumble. Free safety Matthew Strickland had 19 tackles, 13 solo, one interception, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. Cornerback Brayden Clark had 19 tackles, 10 solo and two interceptions. Cornerback DeShun Brown had 17 tackles, 10 solo. Free safety Cason Hillsman had 17 tackles, 12 solo, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
The Mustang season included wins over Franklin County, 22-8; Hart County, 38-24; Rabun County, 40-6; Elbert County, 40-0; Stephens County, 14-13; Habersham, 30-7; Stephens County, 30-7; and Franklin County, 28-0.
