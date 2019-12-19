Three people were arrested for drug trafficking last week following a traffic stop on Fitts Davis Road the Shiloh Community.
Bryan Bladimir Sanabria-Carranza, 28, of Nicholson, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, felony tampering with evidence, failure to maintain lane, weaving over roadway and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Ronald Carter Slack and Tracy Renee Dyer, both 50 and both of Commerce, were charged with one count each of felony tampering with evidence trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
On Dec. 2, about 8:40 a.m., Deputy Gabriel Dalton was on patrol on Hwy. 106 near Shiloh Fort Lamar Road when he spotted a gray 2006 Chevy 1500 weave in the roadway and then make a right hand run onto Shiloh Fort Lamar Road, where it continued to travel in the middle of the road. Dalton followed the pickup until it turned right onto Fitts Davis Road, where it continued to cross both the center line and the fog line before stopping at the residence where Dalton initiated a traffic stop. Dalton noted that the residents who live at the address where the pickup stopped are known to be “involved in the consumption and distribution of methamphetamine in Jackson and Madison counties.”
Dalton noticed the pickup rocking back and forth as he approached it and three people moving around inside. The driver (Sanabria-Carranza) looked at Dalton as he stood outside the driver’s side door and then proceeded to reach over to the passenger side, causing Dalton to draw his service weapon and order him to get out, where he was placed in handcuffs.
The pickup’s interior smelled of marijuana, according to the report.
Dalton ordered passengers Slack and Dyer were told to place their hands on the dashboard multiple times before they complied.
All three were arrested at the scene and the pickup was searched, yielding a quantity of methamphetamine and over $1,600 in cash.
