There’s nothing quite like the cold, clean taste of well water.
If you’re one of the 1.7 million Georgians with a private well, you’re likely to agree.
A well-constructed and maintained well can deliver problem-free, high quality drinking water for decades.
To be sure you’ve got that problem-free, high quality water, it’s important to test your well regularly.
You should test any newly constructed well or any old well that’s being brought back into service.
If you notice a change in the color, smell, or clarity of your well water, you should test as soon as possible.
Plan to test, too, anytime a pregnant (or soon-to-be pregnant) woman or an infant under the age of six months will use the well water for drinking.
You can test your well water for a variety of dissolved minerals, organic compounds, and live organisms.
No single test will provide all information on all possible contaminants. Some tests are recommended annually for well maintenance.
These include a test for total coliform/E.coli (which measures the presence of potentially harmful bacteria), a test of basic water chemistry, and a test for nitrates.
Regular uranium testing is also recommende for wells in Banks County (and most counties above the “Fall Line”).
Test annually even if you don’t suspect a problem. Annual tests are snapshots in time of water quality. You want to build an historical record of your well.
If something changes in the future, it will be easier to pinpoint when it happened and what the possible causes may be.
These snapshots in time will also capture any gradual degradations in water quality.
Other tests are recommended on an as-needed basis. For example, if you’re noticing red or brown staining on your laundry or bathroom fixtures, this may be indicative of elevated levels of iron.
While not a health risk, it can be nuisance. Treatments exist, but testing is required to know how much of a contaminant you have and which treatment options will be most effective. There are dozens of tests available to address several specific concerns and situations.
The Banks County Extension Office can provide guidance on which tests to conduct when, and we can accept many water samples at our office in Homer.
For more information on water testing, healthy homes, or healthy living, contact us at susie.burton@uga.edu, zmccann@uga.edu, or 706-677-6230.
You can also visit our website at extension.uga.edu/banks.
