Keep Madison County Beautiful is hosting a tire amnesty event through Nov. 30. Tires will be accepted on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday during those dates from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Citizens will be allowed to bring up to 10 tires for no charge (please no rims and no large heavy equipment tires). More information is available by calling 706-795-5151.
