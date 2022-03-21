Thirty years after one of the biggest moments in major league baseball history, I had the pleasure of sitting down with Sid Bream, who is touring the state to talk about what that moment meant for him, and get some advise for our local high school athletes.
In 1992, after returning to the Braves only two years prior because of his five knee surgeries, Bream scored a home run that would take the Atlanta Braves to the World Series.
“Everyone was sitting there saying ‘Bobby (Atlanta Braves manager) why don't you put somebody in to run for Sid?’ and years later, Bobby said because he didn't have anybody to run for first base, but that's not true because Brian Hunter had just pinched hit that inning and he played first base with me. His big problem was if we would have tied the ball game, who's going play second base because we would have gone into extra innings.”
As Bream put his hand on his knee, he went on to say, “Most guys would have been into the dugout by the time I got on home plate, but still it worked out.”
Bream has been having issues with his knees since his sophomore year of high school after an opposing team member ran him over while he was stretching out to catch the ball at first base. His trainers convinced him he had only sprained the knee so he didn’t see a doctor until he was 27 and hit a base the wrong way. They found that he had completely lost his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). At that point, his muscles had built up to hold his knee together.
His knee wasn’t the only thing trying to keep Bream from playing sports in school. He was out of all sports for seventh and eighth grade from Meningitis.
“Those are the only two hurdles in school that come to mind,” Bream said. “I was grounded in a great family.”
Bream grew up in Mount Holly Springs, Penn., with his mom, dad, and five siblings.
“Growing up we had no street lights and we had 1,200 people," he said. "Everybody knew everybody so if you got in trouble your parents were going to hear about it.”
“If you found us in fall or summer, we'd be at the ballfield. We'd be playing kick the can, king of the hill, we would be playing all kinds of stuff. Mom would ring the dinner bell and we'd come running, but most of the time we were out of our house.”
“My most memorable moment was not only playing the game, but also watching my dad and uncle play sandlot baseball. A lot of people ask me ‘who is your hero growing up?’ and I say it was my dad.”
Bream played baseball and basketball but never thought how it could impact his future.
“I didn't have really any thoughts about going anywhere,” he said. “I love playing the game of baseball, I loved basketball. I actually had more offers in high school for basketball than I did baseball.”
“Until my senior year, I had absolutely no thoughts about going anywhere until a scout came up and said ‘You have a chance to be drafted.’ Then things started to shift quite a bit. I’m thankful that I had a guidance counselor that said ‘Sid, you need to think about what happens if you don't get signed. What are you gonna do?’”
Despite his lower SAT scores, Bream was contacted by two colleges for baseball and landed with Liberty University.
“Back then, it was Liberty Baptist. It was probably the best decision I've made in my life, other than excepting Christ,” he said.
Although he doesn’t regret his college decision now, he had a rough time starting out.
“I didn't want to be there in some regards so I told my mom ‘I don't believe the Lord is asking me to be here.’ I had a girlfriend and I wanted to be back with her.”
Bream was very close with his collegiate baseball team.
“We would come back from games and, I know it sounds a little corny, but as a whole team would be singing Christian songs on the bus. That was just the nature of the team that coach Worthington built. We were tied to the hip with each other and we cared deeply for each other so any game that we went on it was like being with family.”
Bream was drafted in his junior year of college by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981 and then traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985.
“My first year with them, we lost a 180 ball games. That season we were not good, but every year Syd Thrift and Jim Leyland started to put the pieces of the puzzle together and every year we started to get better, to the point where in 1988, we felt as though we had a chance to compete.”
“One game, literally one game changed our outlook. Losing to the New York Mets. A very close game. It would have tied up, instead we lost that ballgame and from that point you could see us plummeting.”
In 1989, 14 days after the season started he was leading off of first base when a teammate hit a hard line drive which Bream thought was a base hit. As the third baseman caught the ball Bream took a dive onto the astroturf and snapped the ACL in his other knee, leading to three surgeries that year and taking him out of the game until 1990.
“After that we lost to Cincinnati In the playoffs in 1990”
“I was a free agent. Management came out and said, 'Sid Bream is our first priority to sign for the 1991 season.' So my wife and I were ecstatic thinking that we're going to get back on the team. We were going to get back where we need to be, but through negotiations they didn't get close to market price, let alone anything more.”
“So Atlanta called me up when the free agency opened. At that point in time, they gave me a great offer. They said, ‘You need to make a decision quick because if you don't come down here we're going to have to go with somebody else.’ So with that being said, we said yes.”
“I hit my first grand slam against Pittsburgh and if you would have looked in the dugout after I hit the grand slam, you would have thought my mom just died. It hurt to knock them out of the World Series that year.”
“Obviously I'm not gonna do anything to not get there myself, but it hurt to think that they might not have another chance to get back there. So those were the kind of emotions that were going through my head all of the time I was playing against my old team.”
“I wanted to do well, but at the same time, I was hurting for them.”
Bream says other than the famous 1992 slide, there is one moment in major league baseball that he will never forget.
“After five years coming to Atlanta, the first time back in Pittsburgh, I didn't start the ball game because John Smiley (a lefty) was throwing. They platooned me and we got killed that game 9-1 going into the last inning. Then Jim Leyland, the manager, put in Stan Belinda. Bobby Cox had me come up to pinch hit and as they announced my name to come up to the plate the people in Pittsburgh gave me a five minute standing ovation because they understood what I went through in order to try to stay in Pittsburgh. They appreciated the fact that money wasn't my major goal. My major goal was to win.”
“So with that going on my eyes water and my knees knocking, I shouldn't have been up at the plate, I should have been stepping out and getting my head squared away. He threw a pitch, I hit the ball and it went over the center field wall. As I rounded the bases and came back people gave me another five minute standing ovation.”
As for today, Bream's knees don’t allow him to do too much anymore.
“I get out with my grandson and work with him. I do clinics and I do fantasy camp with the Braves. We go down every January and allow these gentlemen to experience what it feels like to be a major league baseball player in spring training, so that's always a lot of fun.”
Bream’s advice for high school athletes is to always work on your cons.
“When I came out of high school, I couldn't field the ground ball so I started to take a lot more ground balls. By the time my baseball career was over with, I probably know more from my glove than I do from my bat.”
And specifically for baseball players:
“Look at running. Do what you can to learn how to run bases. Work on your speed as much as possible. Pitchers, work to the four quadrants. Make sure you work with something that is moving constantly and you'll be in great shape.”
He also gives some advice for college:
“If you're not in the top five picks, go to college. Recognize that if you're not one of those top fives, you're not a prospect, you're a suspect. You're not going to get all the chances that you can get and that the other ones do in those top five realms.”
Bream has also been touring churches in the state of Georgia and using his platform to bring people together in faith.
“God used a slow broken down individual to be able to have one of the most exciting plays in major league baseball history so his name could stay around and I could get up and do some speaking.”
He will be speaking in a men’s conference at Beech Haven Baptist church in Athens on Thursday, March 24.
