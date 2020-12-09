If Jefferson’s Gene Cathcart weren’t coaching the game, he’s pretty confident where he’d be Friday.
Cathcart’s No. 2-ranked Dragons (12-0) host No. 3-ranked Carver-Columbus (10-0) at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m.) in a Class AAAA quarterfinals clash of unbeaten teams.
“I will say — not trying to up our attendance — but this is one I would buy a ticket for if I was looking for something to do this Friday night,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson has streamrolled its first two playoff opponents by a combined 100-0. But only No. 1 seeds remain in the Class AAAA playoffs now as the Dragons prep for Carver-Columbus. The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Region 5 champ Riverdale and Region 3 champ Benedictine.
“From this point on, you’ve got a tournament of champions kind of thing working,” Cathcart said of remaining field.
This quarterfinals matchup will pit two of the state’s best offenses and defenses against one another.
Carver-Columbus — which has produced NFL players such as Jarvis Jones and Isaiah Crowell — is averaging 38.6 points per game while allowing 9.9 a contest. Jefferson is churning out 45 points a game, surrendering a scant 6.9 per contest and riding a streak of three consecutive shutouts.
Carver-Columbus — 152-36 since 2006 with one state championship (2007) — features a dual-threat quarterback in Devin Riles who has thrown for 1,425 and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 502 yards and nine touchdowns. Cathcart said Riles has the arm talent to sit back and sling the ball in the pocket and also make plays scrambling.
“He’s just a great prospect, a great player,” Cathcart said. “He’s what every college is looking for now in a duel-threat quarterback.”
At the same time, opposing defenses are tasked with containing running back Jaiden Credle, who has rushed for 823 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Carver-Columbus also has six players with over 150 yards receiving, which makes the Tigers tough to defend. Five players have caught touchdown passes.
But the top playmaker in that group is junior receiver, William Bonilla, who has twice as many catches as anyone else with 34 receptions and 589 yards with four touchdowns.
“We know, coach (Tom) Parker and those guys on defense, we have got a great challenge with the kind of speed that they have and size and play-making ability,” Cathcart said.
Defensively, 6-5, 245-pound defensive end Cameron Crowell leads Carver-Columbus with six sacks on the season, while 6-2, 290-pound tackle Miquon Meriweather has 18 tackles for loss. Zavion Evans, a 6-3, 200-pound linebacker, is the team’s leading tackler with 45 stops. He also has 12 tackles for loss.
The Tiger defense, which is surrendering 1.5 points per game in the playoffs, has recorded 32 tackles for loss through 10 games this season. Cathcart said his team has yet to face a defense that combines both speed and size as Carver-Columbus does.
Carver-Columbus enters this game having surrendered more than 20 points in a game just twice.
“They’re certainly playing well at the most important time of the year for them,” Cathcart said.
Cathcart said the hope is the Dragon program has been built well enough to feel comfortable in either a shootout or defensive grinder.
“Those are the teams that advance because not ever script goes perfectly according to plan,” Cathcart said. “Hopefully, we’re built to adjust to whatever unfurls Friday.”
The game marks the seventh state quarterfinals appears in the last nine years for Jefferson. The Dragons are trying to reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.
