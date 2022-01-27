The Auburn Public Library will be hosting a meet-and-greet and town hall event for the candidates of the upcoming special election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 seat on the Barrow County Board of Commissioners following the recent death of commissioner Isaiah "Coach" Berry.
The event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Candidates Robin Martinelli and Alex Ward will answer questions asked by moderator Power Evans, a political science major at the University of Georgia.
Evans will ask a series of questions to each of the candidates and will then give the audience the opportunity to any questions they may have for the candidates.
The event is open to the public.
Barrow County residents are strongly encouraged to attend, ask questions and learn more about the candidates to enable them to cast their most informed vote March 15.
