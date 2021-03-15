Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.