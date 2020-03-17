Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton is treating two patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Northeast Georgia Health System announced the update late March 15.
Hospital staff are not releasing any details about those patients, citing privacy laws.
“We’re not releasing any other details about the patient due to privacy laws at this point,” said Sean Couch, director of public relations and marketing.
“It’s important to note, though, that the CDC guidelines for any person who is concerned they may have been exposed to COVID-19 – in any place at any time – is the same. If they develop a fever and symptoms such as cough or difficulty breathing, they should call their doctor's office or an urgent care clinic for advice about where they should go for treatment. If their caregiver determines they need to be tested for COVID-19, the caregiver will coordinate testing.”
As of press time, the state reported 121 cases of coronavirus. Locally, there are seven confirmed cases in Gwinnett County, one in Hall County and one in Barrow County.
EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IMPLEMENTED
Hospital leaders are assuring area residents that NGMC is taking extra precautions to keep patients and visitors safe.
“Our physicians, nurses and other staff are following all guidelines from the CDC to provide the best possible care,” says Anthony Williamson, president of NGMC Braselton. “That includes keeping the patient in a negative pressure room, wearing personal protective equipment and following all recommended cleaning procedures to help keep the patient and all others in the hospital safe. People in our community should continue coming to NGMC Braselton for care as they need it.”
Specific precautions include limiting the entrances for NGMC patients and visitors. Hospital staff are also screening all patients and visitors for COVID-19 before they enter the facilities.
“These simple screening questions will help us protect all of our patients, visitors and employees as we try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Supriya Mannepalli, MD, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control for NGMC. “If a visitor is suspected for COVID-19, we will provide them with next steps to follow for testing.”
The hospital is also reviewing scheduled, elective surgeries and notifying patients if those surgeries have been cancelled.
“If you have concerns about your scheduled surgery, please contact your physician’s office,” hospital leaders state.
Hospital cafeterias remain open, but the dining areas are closed.
“That means patients, visitors and employees may purchase food to take back to waiting areas, patient rooms, break rooms, etc.,” the hospital said in a news release.
For a list of open entrances, updated visitation limitations and other information, visit www.nghs.com/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.