On the third day of qualifying Wednesday, two more people added their name to the ballot for the May 19 General Primary Election. William Reems qualified for the District 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Commissioners; and incumbent Atha Dalton qualified for the Post 4 seat on the Banks County Board of Education.
Those who qualified on Monday and Tuesday were: Brad McCook and Robert "Bob" Blackwell, District 4 BOC; Charles Turk, BOC chairman; incumbent David Duckett and Jason Hensley, District 2 BOC; Becky Carlan, incumbent tax commissioner; Tim Harper, incumbent clerk of courts; Carlton Speed, incumbent sheriff; Mark Savage, incumbent coroner; Helen Hewell, incumbent probate judge; Ivan Mote, incumbent chief magistrate; Andrew Jordan, incumbent surveyor; Wes Whitfield, incumbent Banks County Board of Education Post 2; and Anthony Seabolt, Post 1 Banks County BOE.
Qualifying will continue this week through noon on Friday.
Check our website, www.banksnewstoday, each day to see who has qualified.
The General Election will be Nov. 3.
