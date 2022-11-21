The 10U Panthers defeated North Oconee 13-0 to become the NFC Super Bowl Champs for back to back years. The team was coached by Ian Knight.
The 8U Dragons of Jefferson also were Super Bowl Champions. The team was coached by Coach Gravitt. The Dragons defeated Flowery Branch for the win.
