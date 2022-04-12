Commerce Country Cafe will be closed for approximately two months for remodeling following a kitchen fire that damaged the restaurant.
"Thanks to everyone for supporting us during these times," the restaurant said on social media on April 11. "We are currently renovating the kitchen and expect to be serving y'all with a yummy breakfast in two months! Thanks again for all the support and we look forward to seeing y'all then."
Commerce Country Cafe is a well-known, beloved Commerce eatery on Faulkner Rd. at Banks Crossing.
