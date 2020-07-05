Parker Varnadoe and Elise Sparks of Madison County 4-H both took first-place honors in the first-ever 4-H Culinary Cook-off sponsored by Habersham County 4-H.
Varnadoe cooked “Georgia Four Bean Chicken Chili” and his dish included chicken, corn, green pepper, stewed tomatoes, kidney beans, chili beans, pinto beans, jalapeno pepper, chili powder, salt and cayenne pepper. Sparks prepared “4-H Sweet Watermelon Salad” including seedless watermelon, pecans, honey, peaches, black berries, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh mint and peach juice.
Their virtual presentation included Georgia Grown products, my plate menu and an expanded view on how the recipe was healthy. Their presentation also earned them a $50 gift certificate.
