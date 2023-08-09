The deadline to register as a vendor for the City of Winder’s International Night event is Aug. 11. the event will be held Sept. 1 and the city is seeking food/beverage trucks, performers or retail vendors. The event will offer vendors the opportunity to share their international cuisine, gooods and culture with the Winder community.
The city is also searciing for performers whoo can deliver at. Least a 10 minute act the represents diversity of cultures around the world.
If interested, fill out the application at https://www.eventeny.com/events/tgiff-presents-international-night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.