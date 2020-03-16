In an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many communities, including the Braselton area, are shutting down schools, sporting events and public gatherings.
Starting on Thursday, March 12, a cascade of national and state events led to a number of quick decisions by officials to try and slow a potential virus epidemic.
One result has been that area grocery stores were slammed throughout the week with many staple goods being in short supply.
Area school districts have closed temporarily, along with the University System of Georgia and other area schools. Earlier this week, Governor Brian Kemp ordered all public schools (K-12 and colleges) to close until the end of March.
Civic and political groups have cancelled most upcoming events.
Braselton area neighborhoods have limited large gatherings.
Many churches have moved to online services.
And local governments have largely scaled back operations, from library program cancellations to municipal court closures.
THINGS MOVING FAST
The situation surrounding coronavirus is changing rapidly.
On Friday, March 13, the Town of Braselton and City of Hoschton announced minimal changes to their operations. Both said at that time they were implementing additional cleaning in buildings.
But all that was changed by Monday, March 16.
Braselton
Braselton announced Sunday (March 15) that it will keep its buildings open, but asks visitors only come when necessary.
"...we ask that you limit visits to necessity and avoid visits if you feel unwell or may have been exposed to anyone who is unwell. During this time, we hope that customers will still be able to get quality service by working with staff by phone, email and of course utilizing the town's website at www.Braselton.net," town leaders stated.
The town is encouraging customers to pay for utilities either online, through the drive-thru or dropbox.
Additionally, municipal court fines can be paid online and all courts have been cancelled and rescheduled as indicated on both the town's home page and the Municipal Court page of its website, town leaders state.
The town is also taking extra precautions for its police officers (see related story).
Hoschton
Meanwhile in Hoschton, the city announced Monday morning (March 16) that all offices are closed to the public. City Hall staff is available via phone and email during the normal business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., but the doors will remain closed.
The city released the following contact information:
•Utility payments — online at www.cityofhoschton.com or placed in the black drop box in front of city hall.
•Water payment questions, new water service or trash pickup — contact kbutler@cityofhoschton.com or call the office at 706-654-3034 during business hours.
•Water emergency —contact bday@cityofhoschton.com.
•Permits can be called in ahead of time at 706-654-3034 to schedule pick-ups and drop offs at the front door of City Hall. Additional permit questions can be sent via email to kbutler@cityofhoschton.com, town leaders state.
•Train depot rentals, open records requests or events — email info@cityofhoschton.com.
•Business license or any other general questions or concerns regarding the City of Hoschton email jkidd@cityofhoschton.com.
“Thank you for all of the Hands On Nashville donations we have already received! At this time the City of Hoschton will no longer take donations in office but we do encourage you to visit www.hon.com to continue to help those affected by this tragedy,” Hoschton leaders state.
INCREASED RESTRICTIONS AT SENIOR FACILITY
Many local senior centers have been closed amid the growing threat of the virus' spread.
And a local senior living facility is placing restrictions on its visitation policy.
The Oaks at Braselton recently announced it will restrict visitation and recommend its residents not leave the community unless medically necessary.
"Due to the recommendations from state and federal authorities, we will be restricting all visitors into the community unless deemed medically necessary until further notice," The Oaks said in a social media post Friday, March 13. "We also recommend that residents do not leave the community unless it is medically necessary to avoid being exposed to those who have not been screened for signs and symptoms of the Coronavirus."
Leaders of The Oaks said limited visitation may be allowed under special circumstances. Those visitations will need to be approved and scheduled by the executive director in advance, The Oaks said.
"At the moment, we cannot say with any certainty how long these restrictions will be in effect," The Oaks added. "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and evaluate information provided by state and federal agencies in order to inform future decisions. We're aware of the challenges this decision presents to many families and appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this quickly evolving and unprecedented situation together.
"We are committed to providing alternative means of communication. Our team will coordinate remote communications via video and audio calls between residents and family as requested. We will also ramp up our Facebook postings."
For updates, visit https://hubs.ly/H0nzZxL0.
