2019
December — Coronavirus discovered in Wuhan, China.
2020
January — First cases of COVID reported in United States.
March 2 — First cases of COVID reported in Georgia.
March 12-13 — Emergency leaders meet in Jackson County with health and public safety officials. Local supermarkets were flooded with shoppers stocking up on necessities, including a run on toilet paper.
March 25 — Local governments issue states of emergency, announce stay-at-home orders and order the temporary closure of a number of businesses.
March 26 — Jackson County reports its first two cases of the virus.
April 1 — Governor Brian Kemp issues a statewide shelter-in-place order and orders some business-es to close.
April 9 — Jackson County records it first death from the virus, a 53-year-old black female.
April — Most Easter church services are cancelled.
April 30 — The statewide shelter-in-place order expired for residents under 65 and in good health. Governor Kemp extended the shelter-in-place order for older adults and those who are medically fragile.
May 2 — Jackson confirmed virus cases top 100.
May 6 — Due to the virus, over 10,000 people asked for an absentee ballot for the June elections.
May-June — Local high schools alter plans for graduations due to the virus.
July 1 — Deaths in Jackson County from the virus top 10. The county hits the peak of its first surge on July 30.
August — Most local schools reopen for in-person classes. Jefferson City Schools make national news as one of the first systems in the nation to reopen.
September — After six months of the virus, deaths top 27 in the county. A second local surge peaks Sept. 4.
October — Deaths top 40 with over 2,300 cases reported since the pandemic began. A surge of cases begins Oct. 10, a surge that will last for weeks.
November — New virus cases surge all through November as the Thanksgiving holiday rolls around.
December — The surge continues, local Christmas parades are canceled.
— Jackson has the third worst Covid rate in the state.
— The FDA approved two vaccines for the virus.
2021
January — Some schools adopt a phased-in return to class following the holidays as a major surge of the virus breaks all previous records. Jackson County hits a record of over 100 new cases per day on average on Jan. 11. Some 30 deaths are recorded in the county during January, the deadliest month so far.
— Some nursing homes and health care workers begin to receive the vaccine, but the vaccine re-mains in limited supply.
February — The state sets up a large vaccine site at the Jackson County Agricultural Center. Still, the county lags other area counties in its rate of vaccinations. Vaccines are limited to those over age 65 and a small number of others.
— County deaths top 100.
March — Vaccine eligibility expands across the state as supplies increase. School teachers begin receiving the vaccine, as do those over the age of 55 and younger adults with medical problems.
March 14 — New virus cases fall to their lowest rate since June.
Jackson County after 1 year:
• 9,309 virus cases recorded through testing.
• 127 deaths with 11 others likely. The youngest to die was 20-years-old.
• 465 hospitalizations of county citizens.
• On a per capita basis, Jackson ranked 6th in the state for the number of cases reported after 12 months of the pandemic.
