“April is the cruelest month, breeding. lilacs out of the dead land, mixing. memory and desire, stirring. dull roots with spring rain.”
— T.S. Eliot
While the meaning may be a little different, April 2020 in Georgia may indeed become the "cruelest month."
If projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation are correct, the impact of the Coronavirus crisis will peak this month, swamping hospitals and leading to over 2,500 deaths in the state.
IHME projections say that Georgia will see its peak number of daily deaths on April 23 with around 84 deaths that day. By August 4, the total number of deaths in the state is projected to be 2,777.
On April 22, the state is expected to run out of available hospital beds — a shortage of around 600 beds — due to an expected rise in virus cases.
The data puts the state a little behind the nation as a whole, which is expected to see a peak number of deaths and hospitalizations on April 15.
Total deaths in the nation are expected to top 82,000 and could go much higher.
•••
Most local governments have now enacted some kind of mandatory social distancing and business closure resolutions. Commerce, Braselton, Hoschton, Arcade and the county joined Jefferson over the last week in calling for people to stay home and if not at home, to practice social distancing of at least six feet (see stories elsewhere in this issue.) Non-essential businesses are to be closed. Public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
The individual city and county mandates have created a patchwork of rules and regulations, something many local officials aren't happy about. An aide to Gov. Brian Kemp said over the weekend that some local governments have "overreached" with their rules, comments that runs counter to the governor's own statements in the past week.
Many of the local government resolutions came from a conference call city and county leaders had two weeks ago with Dr. Carlos del Rio, an Emory University epidemiologist. Dr. del Rio warned the officials that if they didn't take quick, tough action, the virus could overwhelm hospitals and communities. It scared local officials into action all across the state.
While the medical community is largely in agreement that social distancing and isolation policies are needed to slow the spread of the virus, some politicians aren't convinced. Some conservative political leaders and think-tanks believe the economy should not be sacrificed to stop the virus.
The Federalist, an influential conservative online magazine, issued an article over the last week saying that fear of the virus is being overblown by doctors. They pointed to Dr. del Rio's conclusions as being, in their view, flawed.
Some on the governor's staff apparently read that article and thus the slam at local officials over the weekend.
•••
The Jackson County government announced Monday night that the county administrative building would be closed to the public until further notice.
"All departments in the administrative building will remain operational and can be contacted by phone or online," said county manager Kevin Poe. "In some instances, if necessary, appointments can be made to transact business in person."
Some county departments were closed earlier to the public, including the senior center, parks and recreation and animal control.
"Operations like the senior center and parks and rec, employees are still reporting to work and staying busy with certain tasks assigned to them," Poe said. "All essential services are going well at this time."
Poe said that the county's senior center continues to operate its program to provide meals to seniors around the county.
"We prepared over 1,300 meals last week at the Senior Center and most were delivered to seniors at home," he said.
Poe said that the county's animal shelter continues to get a lot of pubic support.
"Even though we are not open to the public except for emergencies, we are still getting a lot of donations and supplies from the public for the shelter," he said.
•••
Most local governments have canceled their public meetings during the crisis. The City of Pendergrass canceled two meetings slated for this week, a council meeting on Tuesday and a zoning hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday. The only government meeting this week will be the Jackson County Board of Education which is slated to meet electronically on Thursday evening.
•••
The City of Commerce reports that other than some water break issues, the city is functioning about normal in the crisis. While city offices are mostly closed to the public, phone and online resources have filled in the gap, said city manager James Wascher.
"For the most part we have been able to conduct business over the phone and through online resources," he said. "Activity has slowed down in general which is helping to minimize issues for reduced staff and changes in providing service."
•••
Jefferson Mayor Steve Quinn said the city hasn't had too many problems since it enacted an emergency order last week.
"Just some restaurants stretching their responses to our emergency ordinance and people congregating in neighborhoods and/or playgrounds," he said.
The Jefferson Library is offering curbside pickup during the week from 10-2. Those wanting books, DVDs, etc. can visit gapines.org or call 706-367-8012.
•••
While a lot of local businesses are struggling to survive due to isolation and social distancing orders, area garden and home improvement centers appear to be doing a booming business.
The warm, sunny weather last weekend had shoppers out in force at local hardware and feed and seed stores. Parking was at a premium at some locations. Maddox Feed & Seed in Jefferson went to an order-by-phone system where products were delivered to vehicles outside the store; Home Depot in Commerce had employees regulating the number of those entering the store to limit capacity for social distancing and sometimes, a line formed at the door when the store reached capacity.
There was no parking to be had at Howington's in Jefferson as people loaded up on gardening supplies; and Mitchell's Hardware in Jefferson was busy with people getting ready for spring chores.
•••
Grocery stores were also busy over the last week, but with a more subdued feel. Many stores have an employee at the front door to wipe down shopping carts or to guard the wipes from being stolen. Eggs were limited at Kroger in Jefferson, along with hand sanitizer. Toilet paper continued to be in short supply everywhere. Ground beef has also become popular and is limited in some stores.
•••
Moonrise Distillery up in Rabun County has converted its production of moonshine to make hand sanitizer. They're giving it away to people in the community. (Where is a good moonshiner when you need one?)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.