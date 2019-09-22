For the second time in three years, the Jackson County volleyball team is a 30-win program.
The Panthers downed Tallulah Falls and Athens Christian Thursday (Sept. 19) to move to 30-7 on the season. It was also a noteworthy night for head coach Jeff White, who reached the 400-win milestone for high school coaching victories with the two wins. He recently passed the 500-win mark for his career between high school and college coaching tenures.
Jackson County beat Tallulah Falls 25-21, 25-23 with Carys Thao leading the way with 12 kills and seven digs. Kylee Zimmer finished with 22 assists.
Cara Wells had seven kills and nine digs. Gia Moua finished with 12 digs.
In the win over Athens Christian, Jackson County picked up a 25-15, 25-10 win with five kills from Wells. Zimmer finished with 13 assists. Moua had five aces.
Prior to Thursday's wins, Jackson County moved a step closer in its pursuit of a No. 1 seed in the area tournament with a pair of area wins last Tuesday (Sept. 17).
The first-place Panthers beat Franklin County, 25-11, 25-9 and Morgan County — a top-10 team in Class AAA — 25-21, 25-17 at Morgan County. They are 10-0 in Area 8-AAA play.
Wells and Thao had seven assists each against Franklin County. Zimmer and Thao each had six aces in a match during which the Panthers recorded 17 aces. Zimmer tallied 21 assists.
Wells finished with eight kills, five aces and five digs in the win over Morgan County. Thao added six kills and six digs. Zimmer had 15 assists.
Jackson County was set to finish its area schedule Tuesday (Sept. 24) with home matches with rivals East Jackson. Results were not available at press time.
