The East Jackson Eagles picked up win No. 16 with a 2-1 win over Oconee County (Sept. 26).
After dropping the first set 25-13, the Eagles rallied to win the second set 25-22 and the third set 15-9. The Eagles were led by Allison Lounder's 11 assists and Camille Duncan's 11 digs.
The win vs. Oconee County was the only win of the week for the Eagles. The team lost matches to Jackson County, Jefferson and White County.
White Co. 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 26): The Eagles were swept 25-18, 25-17. Allison Lounder had 15 digs and six assists. Maurissa Thomas had four kills. Camille Duncan had 12 digs.
Jefferson 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 24): The Eagles were swept 25-17, 25-17. Camille Duncan recorded 14 digs. The team recorded four aces and Mya Howard recorded four kills. Zoe Daniels added three.
Jackson Co. 2, East Jackson 0 (Sept. 24): The Eagles were swept 25-18, 25-22. Four players recorded three kills apiece: Zoe Daniels, Angel Sheriff, Mya Howard and Maurissa Thomas. Mya Howard and Camille Duncan had 14 digs apiece. Allison Lounder had 10 assists.
