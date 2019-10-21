The Jackson County volleyball team is back in the Sweet 16 after rolling past first-round state tournament opponent Murray County 25-11, 25-20, 25-15 Saturday (Oct. 19) at Jackson (Butts County) High School.
"We played well enough to win," coach Jeff White said.
Jackson County, which has already set a school record for wins in a season, improved to 35-11 with the victory.
The second-seeded Panthers were to take on Jackson (Butts County) in the second round Tuesday (Oct. 22) at 6 p.m. at Jackson (Butts County). Results of that match were not available at press time. Jackson County went into that contest aiming for its third-straight trip to the Elite Eight.
