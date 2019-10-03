To be listed in the volunteer column, send information to AngieEditor@aol.com or mail it to: Angela Gary, The Banks County News, P.O. Box 920, Homer, Ga. 30547.
The following are volunteer opportunities in Banks County and the surrounding area:
•Banks County Head Start & Pre-K: various opportunities to volunteers will be available in the upcoming school year. Please contact Jan Bertrang or Kristy Ayers at 706-677-2963.
•Banks County Community Emergency Response Team is seeking volunteer participants. For more information, check out the website at www.bankscert.org or call the Banks County EMA Office at 706-677-3401.
•The Banks County Literacy Council needs tutors between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. For more information, contact Phillip Prescott at the Adult Learning Center at 706-677-4302.
•Piedmont CASA volunteers speak for children who are in foster care. For more information, call the CASA office at 706-387-6375.
•The Banks County Adult Literacy Center is seeking volunteer teachers. They especially need math tutors, including the areas of introductory algebra, geometry and Algebra I. Tutors are needed on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call 706-677-4302.
•Civil Air Patrol: cadets, ages sixth grade through 18 years old, participate in search and rescue missions and learn how to fly airplanes. Senior members teach cadets and students at middle and high schools and can also work with emergency services. Contact Luther McCoy, 706-677-1490.
•Adult learning center at Lanier Technical College satellite campus 706-335-1931.
•Hope Resource Center: crisis pregnancy support center, 706-367-5304.
•Action: help package and distribute food to low-income families and the elderly, 706-367-9599.
•Christian Outreach Food Bank: work in warehouse, 335-6084.
•Girl Scouts: needs troop leaders, assistant leaders, trainers and recruiters. Call Terri Bear, 706-548-7297.
•Boy Scouts of America, Northeast Georgia Council: volunteers need to be troop leaders and assistants, 706-548-1435.
•AIDS Coalition of Northeast Georgia: help with information line, office support, the buddy program and helping hands, 706-542-2437.
•American Red Cross, East Georgia Chapter: needs help with disaster relief and blood drives and needs first aid and CPR instructors, 706-353-1645.
•American Cancer Society: assistance with special events, 706-549-4893.
•American Heart Association: assistance with special events, 706-549-0939.
•Children's Advocacy Center: assist with clerical work in office, provide child care during various group meetings and solicit donations of snacks, drinks, paper products and various children's items. Tina Grubbs, director, 770-868-1900.
•Peace Place: various opportunities at the shelter for battered women and their children, Marilyn, 770-307-3633.
•Our Daily Bread: Athens urban ministry soup kitchen, 706-353-6647.
•Sandy Creek Park: several volunteer opportunities, including monthly hikes and canoeing trips to pick up trash. The park also needs volunteers to supervise children during the monthly special programs and events the park offers. Sandy Creek Park has volunteer opportunities available for anyone willing to do office work or help with publications. Contact the park at 706-613-3615.
•Athens Area Humane Society: help with special events and hands-on work in the shelter, Lisa Klein, 706-353-CATS (2287).
•Community Connection of Northeast Georgia: work on information research and database and directory updating, 706-353-1313.
•Special Olympics: needs assistance for athletic events, Kathy Smith, 706-548-3550.
•State Botanical Gardens of Georgia: needs tour guides, people to greet guests and work in the gift shop, greenhouse and at special events, 706-542-6195.
•Athens Regional Medical Center: help at information desk, in admissions, at the gift shop, mailroom and at special events, 706-354-3510.
•St. Mary's Hospital: help at information desk, in admissions, at the gift shop and at the mailroom, 706-354-3169.
•Athens Area Homeless Shelter: assist with preparing and serving meals, childcare, and the shelter is also in need of drivers with a truck, 706-354-0423.
•Salvation Army: assist with preparing and serving meals, help in thrift shop and at special events held in December, 706-543-5350.
•St. Mary's Hospice: needs volunteers to provide additional support and assistance to terminally ill patients and their families, Geneva Burton, 706-355-7711.
•Friends of the Arboretum, State Arboretum of Georgia/Thompson Mills Forest, Braselton, seeks volunteers to help maintain trails through the forest and to help with educational programs, Warnell School of Forest Recourses, University of Georgia, 706-542-2686.
•VistaCare: volunteer to assist and participate in the nurturing of the physical, spiritual and emotional well-being of patients and their families, 767 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, Kathy Branch, 877-228-9888.
•Georgia Museum of Arts: needs tour guides, museum shop assistance and assistance with the summer art outreach program, 706-542-0450.
