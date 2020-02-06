The following are volunteer opportunities in the area:
•Madison County Volunteer Fire Departments are looking for more volunteers to become qualified Firefighters. “Madison County does not have any paid firefighters, and our communities rely on our citizens to volunteer to help each other during emergencies, home or business fires, automobile accidents, and natural disasters, like winter storms or hurricanes,” fire officials said. “When you volunteer to become a firefighter, you serve and protect your family, your friends and your neighbors, while saving our Madison County taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.” Leaders say this “is not your average volunteer opportunity” because during and after training you must attend up to 8 hours of training a month, and when available, you respond to emergency — fire calls at all hours, day or night and any weather conditions. “These are physically challenging and sometime dangerous jobs, but the rewards of service to others in the community, outweigh the risks and time commitments,” said fire officials. Volunteer firefighters must be able to pass a physical, a background check, a firefighter agility test, and complete over 100 hours of training in the first 18 months of service to become a state-registered volunteer firefighter. There are also opportunities to become support volunteer firefighters that require only 40 hours of training. “So, if you have the desire to help others, don't mind working hard to serve your community and potentially earn a pension, contact the chief at one of the 11 volunteer fire departments around the county,” fire officials said.
•The Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter needs volunteers to walk and/or train dogs, help socialize cats, help with dishes and laundry, handy men to fix lighting, plumbers, and general help with landscaping. Call 706-795-2868.
•St. Mary's Hospital: Several volunteer opportunities are available for both men and women who enjoy being of service to others and want to help make a valuable contribution to the mission of St. Mary's. Volunteer opportunities include information, flower and escort desks; morning sunshine and visiting angels; and our gift shop or upscale thrift store. “We also offer volunteer opportunities for college students and teens,” said hospital officials. For more information, call Melissa McDaniel, Volunteer Services Coordinator, 706-389-3892.
•Piedmont CASA volunteers speak for children who are in foster care. For more information, call the CASA office at 706-387-6375.
•Girl Scouts: needs troop leaders, assistant leaders, trainers and recruiters. Call Terri Bear, 706-548-7297.
•Boy Scouts of America, Northeast Georgia Council: volunteers needed to be troop leaders and assistants, 706-548-1435.
•AIDS Coalition of Northeast Georgia: help with information line, office support, the buddy program and helping hands, 706-542-2437.
•American Red Cross, East Georgia Chapter: needs help with disaster relief and blood drives and needs first aid and CPR instructors, 706-353-1645.
•American Cancer Society: assistance with special events, 706-549-4893.
•American Heart Association: assistance with special events, 706-549-0939.
•Children's Advocacy Center: assist with clerical work in office, provide child care during various group meetings and solicit donations of snacks, drinks, paper products and various children's items. Tina Grubbs, director, 770-868-1900.
•Peace Place: various opportunities at the shelter for battered women and their children, Marilyn, 770-307-3633.
•Our Daily Bread: Athens urban ministry soup kitchen, 706-353-6647.
•Sandy Creek Park: several volunteer opportunities, including monthly hikes and canoeing trips to pick up trash. The park also needs volunteers to supervise children during the monthly special programs and events the park offers. Sandy Creek Park has volunteer opportunities available for anyone willing to do office work or help with publications. Contact the park at 706-613-3615.
•Athens Area Humane Society: help with special events and hands-on work in the shelter, Lisa Klein, 706-353-CATS (2287).
•Community Connection of Northeast Georgia: work on information research and database and directory updating, 706-353-1313.
•Special Olympics: needs assistance for athletic events, Kathy Smith, 706-548-3550.
•State Botanical Gardens of Georgia: needs tour guides, people to greet guests and work in the gift shop, greenhouse and at special events, 706-542-6195.
•Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center: help at information desk, in admissions, at the gift shop, mailroom and at special events, 706-354-3510.
•St. Mary's Hospital: help at information desk, in admissions, at the gift shop and at the mailroom, 706-354-3169.
•Athens Area Homeless Shelter: assist with preparing and serving meals, childcare, and the shelter is also in need of drivers with a truck, 706-354-0423.
•Salvation Army: assist with preparing and serving meals, help in thrift shop and at special events held in December, 706-543-5350.
•St. Mary's Hospice: needs volunteers to provide additional support and assistance to terminally ill patients and their families, Geneva Burton, 706-355-7711.
•Friends of the Arboretum, State Arboretum of Georgia/Thompson Mills Forest, Braselton, seeks volunteers to help maintain trails through the forest and to help with educational programs, Warnell School of Forest Recourses, University of Georgia, 706-542-2686.
•VistaCare: volunteer to assist and participate in the nurturing of the physical, spiritual and emotional well-being of patients and their families, 767 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, Kathy Branch, 877-228-9888.
•Georgia Museum of Arts: needs tour guides, museum shop assistance and assistance with the summer art outreach program, 706-542-0450.
