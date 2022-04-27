The flames rose high in the parking lot by the county government complex Saturday as the Madison County Firefighters Association sponsored an eight-hour pressurized container fire control class.
The class was presented by instructors from the Georgia Fire Academy, the state’s premier firefighter training facility in Forsyth. A total of 21 students, from 12 departments from across the state participated, including from Shiloh, Poca, Carlton, Colbert, Danielsville, Elberton, Columbia County, Augusta, Coweta, Catoosa, Arnoldsville and North Jackson County.
The class provides five hours of classroom instruction and culminates with three hours of highly intense "live-fire" training.
"This is a vitally important training event for our firefighters,” said organizers. “Its primary focus is to keep firefighters and citizens safe in the event of a pressurized container fire. These types of fires are especially dangerous for our volunteer firefighters. Most citizens don't realize their homes have some form of potentially flammable and possibly explosive containers in or around their homes, for example, propane tanks and gas grills. Training on how to extinguish these fires, helps keep everyone safe and reduce property losses.”
The Madison County Firefighters Association thanks Piedmont Propane and their staff for donating 500 gallons of propane and their time in support of the class.
“Additional thanks also go out to the Danielsville, Hull and Shiloh VFDs for providing the fire trucks, equipment and approximately 10 additional firefighters to support the class,” said organizers.
The Madison County Firefighters Association is seeking volunteers to help protect county citizens from fires. If you’re interested in helping, email madisoncountyrescue.ga@gmail.com
