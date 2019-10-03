The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 General/Special Election will be Oct. 7.
Voter registration applications are available at the Board of Elections and Registration office at 94 Spring Lake Drive from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Applications are also available at the Madison County Library, and can be downloaded from the Georgia Secretary of State Website at www.sos.ga.us or the BOER office website, www.mcelections.net.
Persons who have applied for voter registration at the Department of Drivers Service and have not received a precinct identification card in the mail are encouraged to inquire about the status of their application with the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335 or through the MVP option at www.sos.ga.us.
“If anyone has any questions regarding their voting status, they may call us for that information,” said elections officials.
Oct. 7 is the last day for a voter to change their name or address if he/she has moved within the county to an address different from the address shown on the voter’s registration card. It is the duty of the voter to notify the Board of Elections and Registration by this date in order for the voter to be placed in the correct precinct and for the voters name to be placed on the correct list of voters.
For more information, contact the Board of Elections and Registration at 706-795-6335.
