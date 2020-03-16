All voting, including early voting, for the March 24 election has been suspended due to the Coronavirus crisis.
The Presidential Preference Primary will now be held on May 19 along with local and state primary elections. Early voting restarts on April 27.
The move by the state to suspend early voting and postpone the presidential primary election will also impact local issues, including a special election set to fill a vacant Hoschton City Council seat.
The state made the decision to suspend the election late Saturday, March 14.
"Those ballots already cast will all be counted during the May election....not before," said Jackson County elections director Jennifer Logan. "All elections on the ballot are moved to the May ballot. Those who have already voted in PPP will have a ballot for just May 19 elections; all voters who have not voted in the PPP will have the PPP and other special elections on their May 19 ballot."
