County elections officials report that voting has been smooth across Jackson County here on election day.
Elections director Jennifer Logan said that all four polling locations in the county had extra staff, but that no long lines had yet materialized in the county. There could be a rush later in the day as people get off of work, she said.
Over 31,000 people in the county voted early for the Nov. 3 balloting, many by in-person early voting and others by absentee ballot.
Logan said that most of the absentee ballots had been scanned with only a few left to process later in the day. She said she expects to have county results tonight, but exactly when will depend on ho many people are left in line when the polls close at 7 p.m.
At that time, members of the county election's board will also go to two absentee boxes — one in Braselton and one in Nicholson — to retrieve last-minute absentee ballots that may have been deposited during the day.
The turnout will be the largest in the county's history in raw numbers, exceeding both the 2018 and 2016 General Elections.
In addition to the closely-watched presidential contest, several state government races and some county-level races are also n the ballot.
In Jefferson, voting will continue at the Civic Center until 7 p.m. for mayor (uncontested) and one contested city council seat.
Follow JacksonHeraldToday.com for updates throughout the evening.
