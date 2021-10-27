The Village at Deaton Creek's Eighth Annual Walk for the Cure, held Oct. 9, raised $3,670 for The American Cancer Society.
The money will go toward funding of cancer research, patient services and cancer prevention programs. The event included walkers, bikers and golf cart riders this year.
Organizers expressed appreciation for all participants, “But more importantly all the donors who gave so generously. We thank you.”
For more information, visit cancer.org or call the cancer helpline at 800-227-2345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.