Herschel Walker was the top-vote getter in Banks County in Tuesday's runoff election for the United States Senate.
Walker (Republican) received 5,828 votes in Banks County, while incumbent Raphael Walker (Democrat) had 698 votes.
In Banks County, the voter turn-out was 48 percent with 6,533 of the county's 13,462 voters casting a ballot.
At press-time Tuesday night, the state-wide results were not announced yet. It was close, with Walker receiving 1.470 million votes, while Warnock had 1.462 million votes. This was at 10 p.m. with 81 percent of precincts being reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.