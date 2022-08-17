Barrow County resident Wanda McLocklin was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Northeast District, which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program.
The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual Georgia 4-H State Congress.
The award was established in 1979 in honor of Booth, a rural electric pioneer who founded the Jackson EMC in Jefferson. Booth encouraged Georgia’s 41 EMCs to consistently and collectively support statewide 4-H programs.
“Georgia 4-H provides a powerful positive influence on young people’s lives through 4-H Extension Agents like Wanda McLocklin,” said Georgia EMC’s media relations manager Walter Jones.
“By making a commitment to youth as they contribute their time, creativity and caring dedication, they make a difference across their communities and our state. Georgia’s EMCs share that commitment of improving the communities where we serve and are proud to sponsor an award that highlights these exceptional agents.”
McLocklin has served as an extension professional for 29 years. Since her last promotion, she has delivered 63 national, state and regional invited presentations, as well as over 1,500 county presentations. Her professional achievements on the national, state and district levels include being selected for four national leadership teams and 19 state and district committees.
As a result of McLocklin’s professionalism and achievements, she has been selected to provide mentorship to four new extension professionals and county extension coordinators.
She has also collaborated with five county and state partners to benefit Barrow County 4-H.
The William H. Booth Award is an honor acknowledging both peer recognition and career achievement. Extension agents from all four districts were elected from their district for more than seven years in 4-H professional achievement, 4-H educational development, professional and university service and philosophy. Nominees must complete a rigorous application and interview process.
Georgia EMC is the statewide trade association representing the state’s 41 electric cooperatives, Oglethorpe Power Corp., Georgia Transmission Corp. and Georgia System Operations Corp.
Collectively, Georgia’s customer-owned co-ops provide electricity and related services to 4.4 million people, nearly half of Georgia’s population, across 73 percent of the state’s land area.
To learn more, visit www.georgiaemc.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.
