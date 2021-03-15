Dear Editor:
I am a recent resident of Chimney Oaks Golf Community. I moved here to downsize and be nearer grandkids. I certainly wasn’t attracted to the area by downtown Homer! With that being said we enjoy the relaxed feel of the area and don’t mind having to go outside Homer for shopping or dining, with the exception of the golf restaurant being about the only place in the city to eat.
During the meeting with town council I believe the Mayor tried to make the point that the effort to redraw districts had been under consideration since 2018 and was common knowledge through the newspaper. Well most of the residents of Chimney Oaks have moved here just in the past year or two. I don’t know the numbers but it is significantly more than the 2010 Census that the town has used to draw up the third district which has only one council representative.
A reasonable request was made to have one representative from each district and two others at large. Then after the 2020 Census is finalized adjustments could be made using a much more accurate population count.
This would be much more fair than the statement by city attorney Syfan that it could be the 2023 election before residents could see a change. Additionally I find if difficult to believe that there needs to be five district representatives in a town of only around 1150 residents according to the numbers presented at the town meeting.
The feeling that I got from the meeting was that the town council wants to push this proposed redistributing effort through and limit the amount of representation District 3 should have. Surely the town council must know that the Chimney Oaks community has had tremendous growth compared to any other area of the city. It also feels as if the town council is anti growth as evident by the lack of any improvements or attracting any new business. What’s with all the dilapidated buildings you see as you pass through town?
I love our community and it’s made up of people that want to contribute to the area and expect to have equal representation.
Sincerely,
Bob Baldwin
