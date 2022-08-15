Braselton Mayor Kurt Ward’s oil portrait has joined the five previous mayors’ portraits in the town’s police and municipal court building, according to a press release.
Portrait artist Neal D. Hughs of Gainesville was commissioned for the portrait which was recently finished and hung.
Ward’s portrait joins William Henry Braselton, James Lewis Braselton, Henry Edward Braselton, Pat Graham and Bill Orr, all of whom served as mayors 1916-2021.
Ward was elected in November of 2021 and took office in January of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.