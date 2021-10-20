Madison County leaders will meet Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the future of county infrastructure.
The big-picture discussions will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the county library. The talk comes as the county gears up for its renewal of the comprehensive land use plan. The only agenda item is “discuss future water/sewer projects list and the roles of the Industrial Development Authority.”
The discussion also comes as Madison County has federal money to spend on infrastructure. Exactly how much remains to be seen. The county was allocated $5.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) money, and the county has half of that in its possession with the other half slated to be received next year. Commissioners want to use $2.5 million in ARP funds to seek another $7.5 million in federal money allocated to the state of Georgia to distribute to local governments through matching grants. If approved, the county would have $10 million in federal funds to spend on infrastructure. And potential projects will be discussed Thursday.
The county industrial authority has overseen water and sewer infrastructure in Madison County for over two decades. The BOC appoints IDA members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.