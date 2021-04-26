Winder-Barrow’s boys’ soccer team stood toe-to-toe with defending state champion Dalton for a half Friday, April 23, in the first round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs, but the undefeated Catamounts asserted their dominance in the second half.
Up just 1-0 after 40 minutes, Dalton scored three goals within just four minutes coming out of the break and piled on three more from there en route to a 7-1 victory over the Bulldoggs.
Fabian Rodriguez notched a hat trick with three goals to lead the Catamounts (16-0-2), the 2019 6A champs, who advanced to host Riverwood in the Sweet Sixteen Thursday, April 29. Damian Rodriguez, Angel Salaises, Fernando Guerrero and Ivan Ceja all added scores.
Winder-Barrow’s lone goal came on a penalty kick from senior Aaron Diaz in the second half to cut the deficit to 4-1 before Dalton answered with three goals.
The Bulldoggs, who last appeared in the state playoffs in 2017 when they lost in the first round to Dalton, finished the season 10-7-1.
DECATUR 6, APALACHEE 0
Apalachee’s boys’ soccer team had a tough showing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs April 21, falling 6-0 at Decatur High School.
The Bulldogs (6-9-2), the No. 2 seed from Region 5, scored two first-half goals to take command early and then poured on four more from there to punch their ticket to the second round, where they were scheduled to take on Region 7 champion Blessed Trinity Tuesday, April 27.
Apalachee, the No. 3 seed from Region 8, finished the season 8-8-1.
APALACHEE BASEBALL ROLLS IN SEASON FINALE
Apalachee jumped out in front early and cruised to an 11-1 home victory in five innings over Johnson-Gainesville in their season finale on April 21.
Colby Sikes, Jesse Greenway and Ashton Sapp each drove in two runs, while Traver Park, Ethan Middlebrooks and Jordan Wilson all had multi-hit games for the Wildcats, who finished 12-14 and 4-10 in Region 8-AAAAA.
Freshmen pitchers Judah Powell and Park combined to limit Johnson (1-21, 0-14) to three hits and one walk and struck out nine. Powell finished the year 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and struck out 41 batters in 35 2/3 innings pitched. Powell developed into a solid No. 2 in the Apalachee rotation behind junior ace Manning West, an Oklahoma State commit who went 5-4 with a 2.50 ERA and fanned 91 hitters in 56 innings.
The Wildcats are set to return their core group of juniors and several freshmen who started and contributed this season in 2022.
