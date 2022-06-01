I debated coming up here and saying a bunch of sophisticated words from a thesaurus, but I’m not smart enough for that. I thought about opening with a joke, but I’m not funny enough for that. So I’m going to take my Nana’s advice and do the one thing I’ve always been good at and speak from my heart.
Looking out at the crowd of people in front of me, there’s maybe 10 or 15 of you that I know very well. I know your family and your pet peeves and coffee orders. But the other 400 or so live their own lives outside school I’m completely unaware of.
Although we all have our own personal lives, we share the same experiences. We will always have something in common.
There was this trend that went around on TikTok a few months ago. The idea is that we as humans are a mosaic of our environment. The people we’ve grown up around have made us who we are today.
I’m a mosaic of Winder-Barrow High School. I have a bad habit of spelling Dogg with double g’s because of some corny tradition I was told on my first day of school here. I can’t help but smile when I hear “who let the dogs out”, the song that plays when the last bell rings and we can go home. Today truly is a wonderful day to be a Bulldogg.
I always dance like nobody’s watching whenever they play a song during the football games because my best friend told me you don’t have to have rhythm to have fun.
I walk into almost every single class late because I get caught up talking to my best friends in the parking lot. They showed me that sometimes being tardy is worth it if it means we get to share a few more words with each other.
I write my A’s a curly tail because a pretty girl with pretty handwriting showed me how to do it in biology one day and I wanted to be just like her.
I make sure to say hey or good morning to every single person I see in the hallway because when I was a freshman one of the older girls waved at me one time. It made my entire day. I don’t skip meals because I watched a friend fight an eating disorder throughout high school. Unpopular opinion, I actually like the school lunch. I will deeply miss chicken tender Tuesdays.
I always carry extra snacks in my book bag because the boy I liked as a freshman would always ask me for food. Instead of playing tag, I play “cops and robbers”, a version of tag we created in elementary school after my 4th grade class got tag banned for being too rough. We found a loophole and we kept playing. I wish I could be a little kid and keep playing forever.
I thrifted an extra pair of Air Forces because one of my guy friends told me I needed to have “adventure shoes.” These are shoes that I can get dirty and it won’t matter. They’re good for dancing, running, and hiking. They’re also perfect for breaking my fall when I sneak out of my bedroom window. Those shoes have seen the floor of many muddy basements. I can’t eat a bag of popcorn without adding salt and butter because that’s how we made it in the yearbook room. It doesn’t taste the same without it. I used to care so much about others' opinions of me. Now when I drop my little brother off at school I try to embarrass him by blaring the music with the windows down. I want to show him that it doesn’t matter what other people think. I make sure to always tell the doordasher to bring my food to the Marion entrance by the AG room after a junior showed me the best way to sneak Jimmy John’s in passed the front office lady. I’m sorry Ms. Savage. I’m sorry Ms. Val. A friend of mine showed me his favorite song in the cookout parking lot and when I listened closely I could feel him speaking to me through the lyrics. Now when people tell me to listen to a song, I make sure to really listen. Music speaks louder than we ever could. I learned that you only have to pay for one ticket to get into the baseball game if you lay down in the backseat, after a girl in chorus told me to get in her trunk or cough up 5 dollars. In the junior parking lot if you park facing the church across the street, there’s a perfect view of the sun rising over the trees. The girl I parked beside sophomore year showed me that. I’m going to miss the simple joy of rising with the sun.
I always try to tell people they’re smart. I know how it feels to be complimented on your intelligence rather than your looks. I’d rather be called smart than pretty any day.
One of my lit teachers showed me the importance of mental health. She let me stay home from school on days I didn’t think I could get out of bed. Now I make sure that my happiness is always my priority, and school comes second.
Sophomore year, my algebra teacher told me that the most successful people are not always the smartest person in the room, but rather the most stubborn. Since then, I’ve made sure to stay true to my beliefs and stand by my opinions, whether it’s popular or not. The truth is that we are who we are because of the influence of other people. You are all a part of my mosaic and I’m a part of yours. I made my first friend group in first grade. The bulletin board in front of Ms. Spiler’s classroom said “Grow where you’re planted” At 7 years old, I didn’t understand what that meant. “Grow where you’re planted” Now, after 12 years of growing up I get it. The people around you create who you are. You must thrive in the environment. You must get along with the people around you. You must grow where you’re planted.
We were planted here in this small town no one has ever heard of. We grew like weeds, as the past 12 years went by in the blink of an eye. We grew like wildflowers, all different colors and sizes and varieties. We grew into the tallest, brightest, most beautiful sunflowers, looking up to the sun with hopes for what the future holds for us.
I haven’t spoken to that friend group I made in first grade in a while now. We grew and we grew, until we outgrew each other. They showed me sometimes people go their separate ways. Just because you outgrow someone, doesn’t change the love you have for them. It doesn’t change the fact that their influence contributed to my mosaic. And now all of us are going to live our lives outside of Winder, going to college, going to work, going to the military. We will be picked like flowers and planted somewhere else.
I hope that as we outgrow each other, we don’t forget what Winder has given us over the years. This school has shaped who I am as a person. I’m a mosaic of Winder-Barrow High School. I’m the person I am because of you guys. Thank you for that. Thank you for the memories. Thank you for everything.
I hope you all grow. Everywhere you may go.
