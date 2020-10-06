Winder-Barrow’s volleyball team went 2-1 Tuesday, Oct. 6, in round 1 of the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament at Lanier High School, clinching a spot in the state playoffs after a one-year hiatus for the program.
First-head coach Rob Stover’s Bulldoggs (19-24) have shown steady improvement over the course of the season, and that was apparent again Tuesday as they picked up wins over Central Gwinnett and Habersham Central, with a 2-0 loss to Dacula sandwiched in between.
The Bulldoggs will return to Lanier on Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the playoff-seeding round of the tournament. They’ll face Lanier in their first match, and, if they win, would face the loser of the Buford-Dacula match for the chance to get into the championship match. A loss to Lanier would cement them as the No. 4 seed for the playoffs.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS tops Jackson Co. in five sets
Apalachee picked up a 3-2 victory in a key Region 8-AAAAA match at Jackson County on Tuesday, winning a fifth-set tie-breaker to move to 20-13 overall and 5-1 in region play.
The Wildcats likely locked up the No. 2 seed for next week’s region tournament with the victory, behind top-seeded Greenbrier, and will wrap up their regular season Thursday, Oct. 8, at home against Clarke Central.
SOFTBALL: Hodnett’s two-hit shutout leads Wildcats past Jackson Co.
Apalachee senior Emily Hodnett tossed a two-hit, five-inning shutout, recorded her 500th career strikeout and homered Tuesday as the Wildcats blanked Jackson County 8-0 at home in a run rule-shortened region contest.
The Wildcats (17-4, 7-4 region) got off to a quick start with a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run double by Morgan Reynolds and four in the second off a pair of two-run homers — the first by freshman Allyssa Willer and the second by Hodnett.
Willer, who went 3-for-3 on the day, also had an RBI single in the fourth, and the Wildcats ended the game in the fifth on an RBI single by Sam Woody.
Hodnett finished with eight strikeouts and walked four while allowing the two hits.
Apalachee’s win over the Panthers (6-14, 4-12) a home doubleheader sweep of Greenbrier on Thursday, Oct. 1, which capped a three-game season sweep of the Wolfpack.
Hodnett pitched a three-hit shutout in the first game with 15 punch outs in a 2-0 victory. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, while Apalachee picked up an insurance run in the fourth on a sacrifice bunt by Destiny Sexton.
In the second game, the Wildcats fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but cut the deficit in half on an RBI double by Hodnett in the fourth and then pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Woody and an run-scoring error that lifted them to a 3-2 victory.
Apalachee will be back in action Thursday, Oct. 8, with a region doubleheader at Clarke Central beginning at 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Bulldoggs fall at Habersham, bounce back against Lanier
Winder-Barrow tied a tight region game Monday at Habersham Central at 1-1 in the top of the fifth on a solo homer by Amber Smith, but the Raiders responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame en route to a 5-1 victory.
Preslee Hix’s two-run single in the fifth put Habersham Central (16-12, 7-8 region) on top for good and starting pitcher Kyla Quiles finished it out from there to pick up the victory, the Raiders’ second in three tries against the Bulldoggs (9-12, 7-6) this season.
Dayton Power went 2-for-4 for Winder-Barrow, while Alyssa Bond, Marissa Metz, Ashlyn Christy and Abby Polk all had hits as well.
Winder-Barrow recovered Tuesday, though, with a 9-1 home victory over Lanier, which clinched a playoff spot for the Bulldoggs.
They were scheduled to travel to Lanier on Wednesday and then wrap up their region schedule Thursday, Oct. 8, at Buford.
CROSS COUNTRY: WBHS boys finish second, Rogers third at Helen meet
Winder-Barrow's boys' cross country team logged a second-place finish out of 18 schools Thursday in the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen as three Bulldogg runners finished in the top 15.
Senior Ryan Kehoe led the Bulldoggs, finishing seventh out of 129 runners (17:05), while juniors Brian Gaddy (17:20) and Christopher Parada-Rubio (17:21) finished 13th and 14th respectively. Sophomore Daniel Laird finished in 27th place (18:06).
Apalachee's boys finished 11th as a team and were led by sophomore Luke Sigman in 30th place (18:13).
In the girls' race, Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers finished third out of 107 runners (20:18), while Apalachee sophomore Averie Akin finished seventh overall (21:14). Akin's performance helped Apalachee finish sixth out of 15 teams. Freshman Katie Harper finished 27th (22:50).
Both schools' next scheduled meet is the Battle of Barrow at Fort Yargo State Park on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.