Despite all of the heavy rain last week, we have settled into a fine pattern of lingering warmth brought to us courtesy of a ridge of high pressure across the southeastern states.
A super-slow-motion low-pressure system drenched Madison County with four-to-eight inches of rain over a five-day period and brought flooding rains of eight-to-12 inches in parts of Jackson and Elbert counties. At least 30 roads were reported damaged (some severely) in Elbert County.
Other areas that received in excess of eight inches for the week were near Toccoa, and from southern Oglethorpe County down to the Monticello area. But the low pressure is a memory now and high pressure has established itself both aloft and at the surface bringing an extended stretch of dry, warm weather. While we will have some normal cool fronts passing through, it appears the general pattern for fall is setting up to be warmer than average for the rest of October and into the first part of November. I wouldn't be surprised to see several more days well into the 80's, but cooling slowly with each passing front.
So for you summer-lovers, enjoy it while you can. In some years similar to this years pattern (2017, 2008) winter hit rather suddenly with record cold in November 2008 and a significant snow or ice storm in far north Georgia in early December both years. However, in 1984 a very mild December (you could've had Christmas dinner on the deck) preceded a severe cold blast in January. La Nina years like this one are known for generally mild winters overall but can actually be quite volatile.
The excellent long-range forecaster Joe Bastardi of Weather Bell has seen a pattern that starts with a cool May, followed by an active tropical storm season followed by extended warmth in the fall ending with a sudden and often strong appearance of winter between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Of all the years that seem to fit the pattern of this year the best, 2008 stands out, but with one major difference. 2008 was marked by a very dry and hot summer (less than 6" of rain the entire summer) which dug us into a serious drought.
The opposite is true this year. We are now only about four inches from our normal rainfall for the entire year. Also 2008, while busy, did not feature the hyper-active tropical storm season that this year has. All this to say that I haven't found a really close match in the weather history books for this year. Regardless of this, next month we plan to give you our winter outlook forecast. Hint: it is anything but cut and dried.
Weather averages for September, 2021: Avg. low: 62. Avg. high: 81. Lowest: 49. Highest: 87. Mean: 71.1 (-0.9, our 6th month in a row with below average temperatures). Rainfall: 2.86" (-1.87"). 2021 rain total to September 30: 41.14" (+3.23").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.