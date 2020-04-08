With all the excessive rain that has fallen around here since mid-December one would think the pattern has to be about ready to flip to something at least more normal, if not much drier.
I mean when you consider that we've already had nearly half our normal yearly rainfall in the first three months of the year you know it's got to ease up sometime right? Well, it looks as though you may be correct. As of now that is. If the long-range seasonal model forecasts are correct, that is. Even if those same seasonal forecasts made in the spring are notoriously poor performers, that is. So I can say then, with great confidence, that we have low confidence in a forecast of a La Nina beginning either this summer or in the fall.
Don't you just love a confident forecast? All that gobbledygook to say that long-range forecasts do seem to be growing in confidence that the waters in the equatorial Pacific are going to be cooling off over the next few months. The current conditions in the ENSO region are officially "neutral," but have been on the warm side of normal since the last El Nino technically ended last July. For all practical purposes we have been in an El Nino for 18 months. And remember we had the longest, strongest El Nino on record for 19 months from late 2014 to summer of 2016. This set a new bar for warm waters in the Pacific.
But finally we may be looking at a significant drop in the water temperatures. As we have written about so many times before, this cool cousin of El Nino is called La Nina. It is defined by at least five straight three-month averages that are at least 0.5 degrees Celsius below the average water temperatures of that region. And the latest weekly update for El Nino/La Nina from the Climate Prediction Center shows a growing likelihood of at least even chances of neutral or La Nina conditions by later this summer.
But the caveat is pretty big: Spring forecasts of emerging El Nino or La Nina events are not all that good. It's called the "Spring Predictability Barrier" at Climate.gov and it just means that forecasting a flip from one regime to another is not as good when made in the spring vs. the summer. Having said that, and deferring to the experts, I still think a La Nina is coming. And very possibly a big (cold) one. It's past due (last one started back in 2010), plus La Nina's often seem to begin just as a solar minimum is ending as we have now. So what would this mean for our weather/climate? In short, drought is the most likely outcome. Yes, you read it here: drought. Even after all this rain we've been having. Actually, excessive rains and drought often butt up against one another in the climate record for our area. The exception is when we have a weak, short-lived La Nina, drought is usually weak or non-existent. There are other significant but more subtle effects of La Nina, and we'll have more to say about that if/ when the likelihood of La Nina grows.
In the short term, it looks like much of April may be cool and wet if the long-range forecasts are correct. With all the warmth of winter and to start spring, I'll believe the cool part when it happens. Despite most of us being cooped up in our houses waiting for the horrible virus to leave, I hope you can get out and enjoy the lovely days of spring while we have them.
Weather averages for March, 2020: Avg. low: 49. Avg. high: 67. Lowest: 27. Highest: 84. Mean: 58.0 (+4.4: 4th warmest on record). Rainfall: 5.21" (+0.37") 2020 rain total to March 31: 24.44" (+10.72").
Mark Jenkins is Madison County’s cooperative weather observer.
