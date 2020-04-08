Jackson County continues to see its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise, but still has not had any deaths from the virus.
As of noon April 8, the county had recorded 22 cases of the virus.
Statewide, the numbers are:
Total Cases — 9,901
Hospitalized — 1,993
Deaths — 362
Gwinnett County continues to have the highest number in the area with 565 cases and 15 deaths.
Hall County had recorded 228 cases with no deaths while Clarke County had 81 cases with nine deaths.
Barrow County was up to 42 cases with three deaths.
