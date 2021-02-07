Here is a rundown of this past weekend's basketball action:
Commerce (girls) 60, Greene Co. 27
The Commerce girls’ basketball team won its 11th consecutive game Friday (Feb. 5), beating region opponent Greene County 60-27 in a victory that was even more convincing that the 33-point final margin. The Tigers (13-8, 8-1 Region 8-A Public) led by 50 points at one point.
Bryanna Sanders led Commerce with 28 points, and Carson Hobbs finished with eight points.
Commerce resumes its schedule Tuesday (Feb. 9, 6 p.m.) at region opponent Lincoln County.
Greene Co. 71, Commerce (boys) 67
Despite 27 points from Ian McConnell, Commerce suffered a close region road loss, falling to Greene County 71-67 Friday (Feb. 5).
Jackson Morris added 12 points, and Dudley Dickson finished with 10 points.
Commerce (7-14, 5-5 Region 8-A) returns to action Tuesday (Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.) at region opponent Lincoln County.
Monroe Area 74, East Jackson (boys) 65
The East Jackson boys’ basketball team fell to 3-12 with a 74-65 road loss Friday (Feb. 5 ) at Monroe Area.
Makayl Rakestraw scored 24 points with eight rebounds and five assists. Kendrick Carson had 15 points with five rebounds and five assists. R.J. White added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists. Demarcus Watson finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.
East Jackson resumes it schedule Tuesday (Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.) at home against Franklin County.
Jackson Co. (girls) 54, Apalachee 16
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team won its regular-season finale in commanding fashion, beating region foe Apalachee 54-16 Friday (Feb. 5) on the road.
The Panthers (9-11, 8-6 Region 8-AAAAA) led 34-6 at halftime.
Eleven different players scored for Jackson County, led by Mikenna Duffy with seven points. The Panthers have won five of their last seven games.
Jackson County, which finished fourth in the 8-AAAAA regular-season standings, is off until the first round of the region tournament on Feb. 15. The Panthers will host fifth-place Clarke Central in the first round.
