Former Hoschton City Council member Hope Weeks has withdrawn from the city's mayoral race.
Weeks submitted a signed letter to city hall on Thursday, March 12, announcing her withdrawal from the upcoming mayoral election.
"It is with deep sadness that I announce my withdrawal from the election for mayor of Hoschton," Weeks wrote in the letter. "I am proud of the opportunity the citizens gave me to serve Hoschton as a council member. During my time as a council member, I always tried to do the right thing for Hoschton and its citizens, even when the right thing wasn’t necessarily popular."
Weeks cited a "barrage of attacks" against her as the reason for her withdrawal.
"I was excited about the possibility of continuing to serve the community as mayor, but unfortunately, the barrage of attacks against me have become untenable. In the end, my family and my job have to be my priority, leaving withdrawal from the race as my best course of action.
"My sincere thanks to all of you who have supported me. I am very disappointed that it’s come to this, but I pray the citizens of Hoschton will come together and continue towards the betterment of our city."
With Weeks' withdrawal, it appears her opponent Shannon Sell will be the new mayor of Hoschton. The city has ordered the cancellation of its mayoral race.
Ledbetter said he's spoken with Sell and looks forward to working together and putting the recent turmoil in the past.
"The tension in the city between these candidates' supporters is at boiling point," Ledbetter said. "I’ve reached out to Shannon and we are excited to work together and put to bed all this bickering and name calling that’s been going on since last March. We are looking forward to the election boards decision and are ready to work together whatever the outcome may be."
