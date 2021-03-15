History was made for the girls' soccer team this past Tuesday night against Stephens County. Although the game resulted in a loss of 6-0, senior Sam Whitcomb made school history with 32 defensive saves as goalie.
"We have been scattered trying to put players in positions because of injuries and quarantines, but the puzzle pieces have started to come together," said head coach Maranda Parks.
During the Stephens County game, the team was missing several key players such as Madison Dacus and Yonce.
It was also her first-ever appearance in this role, as she traditionally helps out on defense. Whitcomb stepped in to help fill the standout goalie's shoes, Jenna Yonce, who was out for an injury. Whitcomb, who has quickly become a team leader, produced a school record of 32 saves during the game.
"I was so nervous playing goalie, and I didn't even know I was playing goalie until about fifteen minutes before the game," Whitcomb said. "It was different than playing defense like I normally do. It was a lot of pressure. But as the game went on, I got more confident. My adrenaline kicked in."
Whitcomb speaks highly of her teammates and adds that they have an incredible defense that also helped her during the game.
"I love my team, watching teammates like Georgia Simmons and Madison give everything they have," she said "We are improving every game."
ELBERT COUNTY WIN
The team faced Elbert County on March 12 and picked up an important region win with a score of 6-0. Goals were scored by Hailey Bain, Kate Parker, Ashley Spurlock. Bain had four goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.