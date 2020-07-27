When Kylie Whitworth heard her name called and rushed out of the stands and onto the stage, it had been 15 years since a Madison County student had been selected to serve as a member of the Georgia FFA state officer team.
After an unforgettable year of interacting with students, teachers, and agribusiness leaders across the state, the Madison County High School graduate and rising sophomore at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College shared some of her most memorable experiences.
While many think of the role state officers play in hosting the annual state FFA convention for nearly 6,000 participants, there are quite a few hats state officers wear throughout the year. The summer begins with weeks of training in effective student interaction, leadership curriculum development, workshop facilitation, and speech delivery. Officers visited schools, including Madison County High, leading students in activities to encourage involvement in FFA.
Whitworth and her teammates planned and facilitated three conferences for middle school, freshman, and upperclassmen FFA members, assisted with state livestock shows, and met with legislators. The group also took a week touring agribusinesses in Georgia, which Kylie shares was one of her highlights.
“When we visited Rabobank, I learned that they handle the finances for one of the prominent poultry integrators in our community,” said Whitworth. “It opened my eyes to the variety of career opportunities in agriculture."
Whitworth also particularly enjoyed being a part of the delegate process, where she joined students from Georgia and all 50 states to provide feedback and direction for the future of the organization.
"Our committee discussed ways to incorporate production agriculture into more FFA learning opportunities," she said.
When COVID-19 brought concerns in early March, the state officer team was just over a month away from hosting the state FFA convention.
In just weeks, the team converted the experience to a virtual format to honor students and supporters. Whitworth explained, "the ability to adapt is the skill I grew the most in this year."
Whitworth is pursuing a degree in agriculture education and plans to continue influencing students as a future agriculture education teacher and FFA advisor. When asked what advice she would give to younger members who might set a goal of serving as a state officer, she shared, "don't compare yourself. Everyone has something to offer. That's something I've learned watching my teammates excel in different areas this year."
Whitworth says she is thankful to come from Madison County and is grateful to everyone who supported her during her and all Madison County FFA members during these challenging circumstances.
