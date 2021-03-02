Six days after the Winder-Barrow baseball team knocked off Peachtree Ridge on the road, the Lions returned the favor Tuesday, March 2, on the Bulldoggs’ home field.
Anthony Vega’s RBI single broke a scoreless tie in the top of the seventh inning, and Peachtree Ridge went on to pick up a 2-1 victory, handing Winder-Barrow (5-1) its first loss of the season.
After Vega’s hit, the Lions added a run on a bases-loaded walk and then held off a Bulldogg rally in the bottom of the seventh. Winder-Barrow shortstop Brady House doubled with one out in the inning for his second hit of the day and then scored on a two-out RBI single by Dre Lewis before Peachtree Ridge closer Zach Cox struck out Carson Royal to pick up the save for Jacob Brown, who combined with Alex Bestermann to pitch six scoreless innings.
Starter Ken Shipman pitched five scoreless innings for Winder-Barrow while allowing just three hits. Lleyton Jones took the loss, allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings of work.
At Peachtree Ridge on Feb. 24, the Bulldoggs rallied late for a victory, scoring three times in the top of the seventh inning to win 7-6.
Senior Andrew Lewis pitched the final four shutout innings in relief to pick up the win, allowing just three hits and no walks while striking out seven. He also went 3-for-5 at the plate with an RBI. Twin brother Dre Lewis was 2-for-3 with a double and walk and drove in three, while Carlos Urbina finished 2-for-2 with a walk.
House started the Bulldoggs’ sixth-inning rally with a leadoff single. Andrew Lewis followed with a bunt single, and both runners moved up a base on an error on the play. Dre Lewis then reached on an error that brought in House, and Andrew Lewis scored the tying run on a passed ball before Noah Lee’s RBI groundout chase home courtesy runner Jones to give the Bulldoggs the lead.
It was the second straight come-from-behind win for Winder-Barrow, which defeated Archer 10-6 on Feb. 23 behind a grand slam from Dre Lewis, that capped a six-run fifth-inning rally and a two-homer, six-RBI day for the senior catcher.
Winder-Barrow will host Greenbrier at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 5, and then begin GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play next week with a three-game series against Dacula starting Monday, March 8, in Winder. First pitch for all of the Bulldoggs’ 18 region games over the next six weeks is set for 5:55 p.m.
BCA DEMOLISHES NOTRE DAME ACADEMY, DROPS CLOSE ONE TO TALLULAH FALLS
Bethlehem Christian Academy made quick work of Notre Dame Academy on Feb. 24, scoring 15 runs in the top of the first inning and rolling to a 21-0 three-inning victory.
Bryce Peppers went 2-for-2, scored twice and drove in three runs, Cody Craft had three RBIs, and Ty Whiting drove in two. Conner Hilton went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, and Trevor Slaick pitched three scoreless innings on the mound.
After falling behind 4-0 after an inning and 5-0 after three Tuesday at Tallulah Falls, the Knights (2-2) rallied late, but couldn’t quite recover in a 5-3 loss.
Ethan Guthas put BCA on the board with an RBI double in the top of the sixth, and the Knights scratched across two more runs in the seventh on a two-out, two-run double by Mattox Harden.
Parker Torres followed with a single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Tallulah Falls pitcher Aubrey Higgins struck out Guthas to end it and put the finishing touches on a complete-game win.
The Knights will play their home opener 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, against Notre Dame Academy and then travel to Phenix City, Alabama, this weekend for the annual Border Wars tournament.
BCA will play back-to-back games Friday against Evangel Christian and Glenwood, starting at noon, and against Edgewood Academy at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6. The Knights will then be back in action Monday and Tuesday, March 9, for a pair of home games against Tallulah Falls and Piedmont Academy, both at 4 p.m.
APALACHEE DROPS CLOSE GAMES AT OCONEE
After being rained out Friday, Feb. 26, Apalachee dropped a pair of close games at Oconee County on Saturday, Feb. 27 — losing 3-2 to Lakeside, Atlanta on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh and then falling 3-0 against Oconee.
The Wildcats (2-3) were scheduled to visit Prince Avenue Christian on Wednesday, March 3, and then begin a weeklong, five-game home stand, starting with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday against Rutland.
Apalachee will host Rockdale County at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Newton County at 5:30 p.m. March 10 and Monroe Area at 5:30 p.m. March 12 before opening Region 8-AAAAA play March 15 at Jackson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.