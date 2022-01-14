On Jan. 4, Jimmy Lee Smith, 34, of Winder was arrested by Winder Police and booked into the Barrow County Detention Center shortly after 9 a.m. Smith was charged with five felonies including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sodomy and rape strongarm, which implies physical force.
According to Winder police, there is only one known juvenile victim at this time.
Winder police began investigating Smith after allegations were made against him from an unknown third party.
After about two weeks of investigating, there was enough evidence supporting the allegations to make an arrest, however further details cannot be released while the investigation is ongoing.
Smith is being held at Barrow County Detention Center with no bond.
