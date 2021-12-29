The Winder City Council approved plans to rejuvenate and reconceptualize Rose Hill Cemetery and make it into a heritage tourism destination during a called meeting Dec. 27.
The cemetery master plan was created by the director of landscape architecture at Pond + Co. Andrew Kohr, who is working for the City of Winder in its quest to preserve and thoughtfully develop the cemetery for decades to come.
Some of the goals of the project is to create and provide a searchable public map and database for the cemetery, encourage the use as a passive park and connect it to downtown, the public library and other public areas through a city trail system.
As the final resting place of many of Winder and Barrow County’s founders, early citizens and many of the individuals who built Winder, Rose Hill Cemetery covers approximately 26 acres with more than 5,000 burials with graves ranging from 1841 to the present day. Located in Barrow’s county seat of Winder, which was incorporated in 1893, the cemetery also represents some history of the original Jackson County.
Today, the cemetery has been closed in order to allow the city to properly reconcile incomplete records so future sales and burials can continue. According to Kohr, It’s critical cemetery records are gathered and well organized so that the current moratorium on burials can be ended.
The plan also includes funding and revenue income strategies for critical repairs, maintenance and programming. Through programming and educational opportunities, the city seeks to elevate the park-like atmosphere of Rose Hill and use it to continue capturing and preserving the stories of Winder and the surrounding region.
OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT
The City of Winder has been the primary owner and steward of the cemetery since its establishment in 1841. Per state law, the city is also the trustee of funds. It’s zoned governmental/institutional (G).
The city ordinance that’s currently in place puts the deed owners of the plots responsible for the maintenance of the cemetery. Since many plot owners are deceased or without claim to the cemetery deeds, maintenance falls to the city.
The city manages the cemetery through four departments including public works, finance and the GIS department. Maintenance costs and staff are paid with money earned through cemetery services, an existing memorial fund and funds from the city’s general account.
CONNECTIVITY
Rose Hill Cemetery is located one mile to the northwest of downtown Winder and is approximately two miles to the north of Fort Yargo State Park. Winder-Barrow High School, the Winder Public Library, the Center for Innovative Teaching and the Barrow Board of Education are within a quarter-mile radius. Major vehicular corridors around the cemetery include State Highway 211/W. Athens Street, which connects to downtown.
As part of the recently adopted downtown master plan, a proposed multi-use sidepath links Winder-Barrow High School to the historic heart of the city. This proposed sidepath also provides increased connnectivity to the cemetery. Candler Street is the primary route for visitors of the cemetery and a secondary access on Melrose Street, which dead ends into W. Candler Street.
NEW FACILITIES AND FEATURES
New facilities and features are being designed to complement the existing use of the historic property but also be visually distinguished from the historic features while providing needed facilities including restrooms and walking trails.
A visitor center and new entry is proposed at the front of the cemetery along W. Candler Road just north of Cemetery Street. The building would be oriented so vehicles would pass through the structure's archway as they enter the site.
Veterans memorial plaza and a reflecting pool is located within the existing veterans section. The existing arborvitae is being proposed to be removed to open the space visually to the entry area.
A memorial trail and memorial gardens are also being planned for the site. The memorial gardens would focus on a combination of traditional grave plots, columbaria and scattering gardens. A circular plaza with a central fountain would anchor Cemetery Street where it meets Melrose Street. The same path system in Tavia Mathews Park will extend through the memorial gardens space, connecting to two committal shelters and a memorial rose arbor with seating and a memorial wall. Nodes along the memorial trail for mausoleums and memorial art at regular intervals will provide a unique offering of new interment options.
HISTORICAL DOCUMENTATION
Much of the early history of the cemetery is unwritten, undocumented, or lost. According to Kohr, “it is necessary to become diligent in the collection of additional data and research. Kohr recommends local historical groups provide assistance with this task.
“Beadland to Barrow '' compiled by the Barrow County Historical Society, documentation completed by the City of Winder for the cemetery and research by the Barrow Preservation Society, mentions the construction of pest houses in the cemetery in the early eighteenth century prior to the use of vaccinations. Two large, segregated pest houses and several cabins were constructed at the back of Rose Hill Cemetery to quarantine members of the community who contracted contagious persons in wagons and brought them to the pest houses where they were tended by the city’s doctors. Once vaccinations became required between 1917 and 1920, the use of the houses was discontinued and the buildings were demolished.
This story and a number of other stories of interest including information about land accumulation have been discovered and will be chronicled at the updated site.
FUTURE RESEARCH
Areas for future research include historic photos, individual histories and living history. According to Kohr, requesting and collecting photos of the cemetery and those burials from the community can help build this important resource.
In the recent past, city staff made public inquiries for photographs with some success, however much of what the city received so far is information on specific individuals but no specific information on Rose Hill. City staff may choose to, at appropriate intervals or associated with cemetery events, to renew the request. Requesting and collecting photos from descendants of the interred to establish a visual archive both physically and digitally may apply more to the individuals buried at the cemetery. Reaching out to individuals in Jackson County, the cemetery’s original jurisdiction, and researching the county archives may also help fill in gaps, said Kohr.
NEXT STEPS
A key recommendation is for the Winder Historic Preservation Commission and the Barrow Preservation Society to assist in developing and beginning a process of discovering these oral and unwritten histories.
Partnering with the University of Georgia or other higher education institutions may be one avenue to collect oral histories.
In the project’s first six months, the city plans to update local ordinances to allow for a minimum of two burials and up to four cremated remains per lot. Also, the city will be working to update its schedule of values to reflect appropriate burial costs, establish a policy that all funds generated by lots sales will be set aside for cemetery expenses and reopen the cemetery for new pre-sales.
Once the cemetery is opened again, the city plans to begin the design of the Veterans Memorial Section that reflects the new pond and columbaria and establish a formal friends group and downtown development authority for the cemetery and begin programming.
