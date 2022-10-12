The City of Winder will apply for the 2022-2023 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program for the installation of a walking trail at City Pond Park.
The program, initiated by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, would fund the installation of approximately 6,400 linear feet of paved trail at City Pond Park. The grant will fund 75% of awarded projects with a 25% required match by the city.
As the city has expressed a need for pedestrian connectivity in the area surrounding City Pond Park and has adopted a Complete Streets and Trails Plan earlier this year as a guide to facilitate local decision-making and investment toward non-automobile transportation and outdoor recreation.
The city estimates the total project cost at over $2.8 million, which would require the city to pay nearly $720,000, should it be awarded the grant.
As the city’s first drinking water reservoir and centered between several current and future residential developments, the city believes the installation of a walking trail at City Pond Park would be ideal in improving community connectivity.
In addition to the 6,400 linear feet of paved trail along City Pond Park, the city is also proposing to install approximately 1,625 linear feet of paved sidewalk along West Candler St., connecting the park trail to the existing sidewalk on West Candler, which will close the existing gap along the road and complete connectivity, which would cost $254,660 of the grant funding, which the city would cover 25.1%, or $85,340.
The city also has looked into costs associated with other items such as: trail amenities, including benches, trailheads and public education signage ($15,813) an engineering firm for design ($36,395) and a 1,500 linear feet elevated boardwalk ($125,500).
In discussions among the council on whether to move forward with the application, councilmember Travis Singley pointed out the condition of City Pond Road and a need to improve the area for pedestrians. “Sidewalks are not cheap,” said Singley.
“This is an opportunity to get free money, seems like a slam dunk to me,” he said.
Others on the council expressed budgeting concerns over the required 25% match, which equates to over $700,000 the city would have to pay out of its own funds.
“We don’t need to pave a walking trail when we have streets that need paving,” said councilmember Jimmy Terrell.
The council ultimately decided to move forward with the first round of applications and will be required to approve a second-level application if selected as in spring 2023.
The final approval of projects is expected next summer. If approved, the cost will be budgeted in the city’s budget for fiscal year 2024.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, the Winder City Council approved the following items:
• Renewal of employee health and benefit coverage with Cigna and life and disability insurance with Aflac for the 2023 calendar year was unanimously approved.
• City of Winder Wellness Plan for the 2023 calendar year was approved 4-2 with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Kobi Kilgore opposed.
• Conditional use to allow for the sale of packaged beer and wine and a change of ownership at a property located at 168 West May Street was unanimously approved with conditions that code violations be remedied.
• Conditional use application for the sale of packaged beer and wine for a property located at 150 West Athens Street, which proposed a drive-thru, or "brew-thru," feature at the location, was denied unanimously.
• Conditional use application to allow for the sale of packaged beer and wine, and operate a “gas or fueling station” in general commercial zone (B-2) for a property located at 214 East May Street was approved in a 4-2 vote with council members Kobi Kilgore and Shannon Hammond opposed.
• Conditional use application to allow for a “self-service storage facility” in a general commercial (B-2) zone for a property located on 1.35-acres within two tracts at the recently approved PUD development, located at 0 Exchange Boulevard in Bethlehem, was approved 4-2, with councilmembers Kilgore and Brit opposed.
• Variance application requesting to waive the requirement for the total area of all windows on an individual story be not less than 10%, nor greater than 50% of the total exterior wall area for that story for properties located at Turtle Creek Drive in Winder. Representative of the applicant Silverstone Residential, LLC., spoke in support of the request and added that the hardship was lot width. The application was approved unanimously.
• Annexation and rezone request for properties located at Lays Drive (Hwy. 82) and 84 Lays Drive from agricultural (AG) to City of Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district was tabled upon the applicant's request in a 5-1 vote, with Brit opposed.
• Ordinance to limit the number of occupational tax certificates granted annually to tobacco retailers was approved unanimously.
• An ordinance to amend the comprehensive zoning ordinance of the City of Winder prohibiting porches, stoops, bay windows and decks from encroaching into required yard, but allowing ground level patios containing no permanent vertical structure to encroach into rear yards. Council approved the amendment 5-1 with councilmember Terrell opposed.
• Apecial event permit submitted by the City of Winder for the 2022 Halloween Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 28, from 5-9 p.m. was approved unanimously. Road closures have been requested for portions of North Jackson Street and East Athens Street.
• Special event permit submitted by Kiwanis Club of Winder for their 11th Annual Holly Jolly Elf Trot on Sunday, Dec. 4 was approved unanimously.
• Special event permit submitted by the City of Winder for the 2022 Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-4 p.m. was approved 5-1 with councilmember Kilgore opposed to the 2 p.m. start time.
• Declaration of Covenant for Annexation for property currently proposed for a residential development known as Remington Place, located at 734 Austin Road, was approved 4-2 with Terrell and Brit opposed.
• Declaration of Covenant for Annexation for a property currently developed as professional rental suites, located at 567 Jefferson Hwy., was approved 4-2 with Terrell and Brit opposed.
• Project Framework Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for the Winder Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project, which was awarded a $280,000 grant for the design and engineering of the project. The City's match for the grant is $70,000, which was unanimously approved.
• Utility easement for property located at 567 Jefferson Hwy. was unanimously approved.
• Facility Encroachment Agreement with CSX and payment of related permit and review fees for the installation of several stormwater facilities within the CSX right of way to complete the Center Street Underpass Stormwater Project was approved unanimously.
• Resolution to surplus a list of items provided by the city's chief information officer John Rorke was approved unanimously.
• Ordinance to adopt an amendment to the Flood Damage Prevention Ordinance of the Code of Ordinances for the City of Winder "to provide for definitions, duties and responsibilities of building inspectors, standards and for other purposes," was approved unanimously.
• Termination to the master lease between the City of Winder and Huntington Bank, purchase of a 2019 Yamaha QuieTech EFI fleet for a total of $240,500, to enter into agreements to sell the 2019 Yamaha QuieTech Fleet to Yamaha at a purchase price of $240,500 and authorization to lease 74 QuieTech Fleet cars from Yamaha for a term of 48 months at $69.22 per cart per month at a 4.25% interest rate was approved unanimously.
• Special event permit submitted by local Winder businesses for a Winderpalooza event on Saturday, November 12 from 12-6 p.m. was approved unanimously.
