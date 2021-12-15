Winder's Russ Wilburn elected on Georgia Farm Bureaus's state board of directors

Russ Wilburn of Winder was recently elected to a two-year term representing the Georgia Farm Bureau’s 4th District on the organization’s state board of directors.
Voting delegates from the 17 counties in Georgia Farm Bureau’s 4th District elected Wilburn during the organization’s 84th annual convention held on Jekyll Island, Dec. 5-7.
GFB’s 4th District includes Barrow, Clarke, Columbia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Lincoln, McDuffie, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Putnam, Richmond, Taliaferro, Walton, Warren and Wilkes counties. Skeetter McCorkle of McDuffie County also serves as a GFB director for the district.
Wilburn and his wife, Laura, raise beef cattle and hay. He also owns Russ Wilburn Landscapes, Inc., which offers landscaping services in the Winder and Athens area. Wilburn has been an active Farm Bureau member since 2004.
The Wilburns served on the GFB YF&R Committee in 2016-2017 and were the committee vice chairs the second year. Russ has served on the Barrow County Farm Service Agency Committee for the past three years and is a member of the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association. The Wilburns have three children: Lawson, Margaret and Henry. They are members of Winder First United Methodist Church.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with 157 county chapters. GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia commodities. Its volunteer members actively participate in activities that promote agriculture awareness.
GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits including insurance and discounts for health services, travel and family entertainment. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
