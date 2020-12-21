BASKETBALL
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Tigers dominate region opener
The Commerce boys’ basketball team had its full complement of players for its region opener, and it showed on the scoreboard.
With four players reaching double figures, the Tigers (2-6, 1-0 Region 8-A Public) blew out visiting Lake Oconee Academy 78-38 Saturday (Dec. 19). The win snapped a six-game losing streak.
Shawn Cunningham and Creed Dunbar, who had been playing football until Dec. 11, scored 17 points and 14 points respectively, while Jackson Morris finished with 15 points. Ian McConnell added 10 points.
Commerce took a 17-8 lead after a quarter and then outscored Lake Oconee Academy 20-10 in the second quarter to lead 37-18 at the half. The Tigers were particularly dominant in the third quarter, outscoring the Titans 26-9 to build a 36-point lead.
Commerce girls open region play with loss to Lake Oconee
The Commerce girls’ basketball team couldn’t overcome a 30-point night from Lake Oconee Academy’s Destiny McClendon in a 66-48 Saturday home loss to the undefeated Titans in the Tigers’ region opener.
The Lake Oconee Academy star shot 10-of-20 from the floor and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe to help hand the shorthanded Tigers their fourth-straight loss.
Raven Parks led Commerce (2-6) with 15 points, while Sarah Webb and Carson Hobbs each scored 10 points. Maggie Mullis added nine points.
“Our top two scorers are in a bit of a slump shooting the ball right now and one of those players (Mullis) is playing out of position until (point guard Lauren) Massey comes back and we still put up 48 points against the No. 5-ranked team in public class A on Saturday,” Commerce coach Brad Puckett said. “We played three quarters with them Saturday before letting it get away from us a bit late in the fourth.”
Puckett added that the Tigers’ inside game is developing and expects this to be a balanced team once it’s fully staffed again.
“The girls are working harder than ever and are not worried about our record or anything else. They understand we are playing tough competition and all that matters is continuing to develop for a big region run in January,” Puckett said. “ … Younger players are developing and no one is panicking over our record or anything else.”
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
Jackson Co. girls pick up region win
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team got into the region win column with a 32-22 win Friday (Dec. 18) at Clarke Central in a defensive battle.
The team had dropped its first two Region 8-AAAAA games.
“Our defense has been coming along for the last few games now,” coach Christi Thomas said. “They are learning what it means to play hard, be focused, and their IQ for the game is growing everyday.”
Kennedy Harris led Jackson County with nine points, followed by Hanna Mahoney (six points) and Mikenna Duffy (five points).
Jackson County was to return to action Tuesday (Dec. 22) at home against Prince Avenue, but results weren’t available at press time.
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
Commerce girls edged in non-region contest against Leopards
The Commerce girls’ basketball team suffered a narrow, 46-41 loss to Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15) at home, dropping to 2-5 on the year.
Carson Hobbs scored 12 points and Raven Parks added 10 points in the non-region loss. The Tigers committed 35 turnovers in the setback.
The contest was close throughout. Commerce led 12-10 after a quarter and trailed 24-22 at the half and 33-32 at the end of three quarters.
Commerce boys suffer non-region loss to Banks Co.
The Commerce boys’ basketball team is now 1-6 on the season, dropping its sixth-straight game with a 72-53 loss to Banks County Tuesday (Dec. 15).
Dudley Dickson led the Tigers with 13 points, while Matthew Simpson finished with 10 points.
Commerce fell behind quickly as it was outscored by Banks County 21-6 in the first quarter and trailed 37-22 at the half.
Jackson Co. girls lose first-half lead, fall to Walnut Grove
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team (1-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAAAA) fell 50-43 to region opponent Walnut Grove Tuesday (Dec. 15) on the road after holding leads of 14-2 and 25-12 during the first half.
Kennedy Harris led Jackson County with 19 points, scoring 17 of the Panthers’ 27 first-half points.
Jackson County led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter on the strength of a 14-2 spurt to start the game. Katie Hitt sank a pair of free throws at the 4:11 mark in the second quarter to give Jackson County a 25-12 lead, but Walnut Grove closed the first half with an 10-2 run to trail 27-22 at halftime.
Walnut Grove caught Jackson County at the 5:46 mark in the third quarter with a basket from Bella Delulllo, giving the Warriors a 28-27 lead.
The teams traded leads four times after that, with Walnut Grove going ahead for good with a traditional 3-point play from Dorthy Nealin, putting the Warriors up 35-33 with 1:11 left in the third.
The Warriors led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter.
Walnut Grove outpaces Panthers in second half
After a grinding, low-scoring first half, Walnut Gove got hot offensively and Jackson County struggled to do the same.
The Panthers were outscored 39-20 over the final two quarters Tuesday (Dec. 15) in a 55-32 region loss to the Warriors.
Jackson County standout Kalib Clinton spent the night in foul trouble and was limited to a season-low nine points. Clinton was called for his fourth foul just over a minute and a half into the third quarter and later fouled out with 4:41 left in the game and the Panthers down by 19 points.
Isaiah Maxey and Max Brown each added eight points in the loss.
Neither team scored for the first 3:42 of the contest, and the two squads combined for just 28 first-half points, with Walnut Grove leading at halftime, 16-12.
But the Warriors responded with a 19-point third quarter. They took over the game during the final 4:20 of the period, extending a 23-19 lead to 35-23 with Aaron Gatrel capping the run with a 3-pointer at the 1:40 mark.
Jackson County then managed just one basket through the first five minutes of the final period as Walnut Grove broke the game open, taking a 53-25 lead.
Jefferson girls power past Cedar Shoals to win region opener
Three Dragons scored in double figures as Jefferson picked up a 65-36 win over Cedar Shoals at home Tuesday (Dec. 15) in its region opener.
Livi Blackstock recorded a double-double, scoring 19 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Deshona Gaither, who shot 6-of-8 from the floor, added 16 points and five rebounds, and Ellie Kinlaw finished with 12 points.
Jefferson (5-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA), which led by nine points at the half, broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring the Jaguars 24-10 to take a 48-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
"I thought Cedar Shoals did a good job defensively in the first half," coach Greg Brown said. "They were very physical and we did not shoot the ball as well as we normally do. In the third quarter, we made a few adjustments and got back to playing the way we want to play."
Brown said he was most proud of the job his team did on the boards.
"Livi had 12 rebounds which was a career high," he said. "Cedar Shoals is very athletic and physical and we knew that rebounding would be very important and that proved to be the case."
Jefferson is playing in a three-day holiday tournament at Murray County this week.
Second-quarter struggles lead to Dragon loss in region opener
The Jefferson boys’ basketball couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter in dropping its region opener to Cedar Shoals, 62-42, Tuesday (Dec. 15) at home.
The Dragons (3-3) led 18-13 after the first quarter but were outscored 21-3 in the second frame and trailed 34-21 at the break. Things didn’t improve much in the third quarter as Jefferson was outscored 20-9 en route to the 20-point loss.
Romaine Harriott led the Dragons with 12 points. Spencer Darby added 11.
Jefferson is playing in a three-day holiday tournament at Murray County this week.
•••
WRESTLING
Crow leads Eagles at Loganville tourney
East Jackson’s Tyler Crow led a small team of Eagles at a weekend tournament in Loganville, placing first in the 160-pound class. Avery Smith added a fourth-place finish at 126. Ben Lampe went 3-1 in the 138-pound division.
East Jackson has had multiple wrestlers quarantined due to contact tracing, which has left the team shorthanded.
“We should be back close to full strength next week with kids coming back from quarantine,” Eagle coach Andrew Gaddy said. “We are hoping to get them back in wrestling shape as we make the push for area duals.”
•••
SWIMMING
Lindsey grabs two wins at Flowery Branch meet
Commerce swimmer Lauren Lindsey grabbed a pair of wins at Flowery Branch’s Candy Cane meet Saturday (Dec. 19) in Gainesville.
Lindsey won in both the girls’ 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races to lead a Tiger team which had only a handful of swimmers due to quarantine issues.
Anna Wynne added a first-place finish in the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke.
Other highlights include Ansley Ayers dropping two seconds from her time in the 200-yard individual medley time and one second from her time in the 100-yard backstroke.
The rest of the Tigers swimmers — Jack Friedman, Alex Rainey, Mady Sears, Ruby Garcia and Dalty Friedman — all earned top-10 finishes in their events and scored points for the team.
“Overall, it was a great day, and we are hoping to get everyone healthy and back in the water on (Jan. 2),” coach Rebecca Zellner said.
•••
CHEERLEADING
Tigers take first at North Gwinnett meet
The Commerce competitive cheerleading team placed first in Class A with a 71-point performance at a Saturday (Dec. 19) meet at North Gwinnett.
This was the squad’s second meet of the season.
“We improved from last week,” Commerce coach Beverly Sailers said. “In a year where there are so much uncertainties we are just thankful we have gotten to compete twice now. We still have some work to do but the girls are some hard workers.”
